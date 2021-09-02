After seeing a year-over-year drop in student enrollment for the fall 2020 semester in the early months of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Central Community College has rebounded this year and regained much of the lost ground.
In a news release Tuesday, CCC announced its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2021 semester stands at 6,056 — up 6.3% from 5,695 for the previous fall.
The fall 2020 enrollment figure was down 8.3% from 6,212 in fall 2019.
This fall’s enrollment number includes 2,306 students taking classes on its campuses and in its centers and 3,750 studying through distance learning technology.
That number is unduplicated, but some students may be taking classes on multiple campuses or at multiple centers at one time, so numbers may vary as they are broken down by location.
CCC maintains campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and centers in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and Ord, plus community education opportunities throughout its 25-county service area.
The college is a public entity supported by a property tax levy as well as tuition and other funding sources.
CCC’s forms out educational outreach include offering classes for early college credit in collaboration with area high schools.
In Tuesday’s news release, College President Matt Gotschall said this fall’s enrollment numbers show today’s students take the opportunity to learn in different formats.
“We continue to see students engaging in on-campus classes while also appreciating the flexibility provided by our virtual, hybrid and distance learning offerings,” Gotschall said. “Early college, in partnership with over 80 area high schools, continues to see strong growth.”
He reported increased student interest in health, skilled and technical sciences, business and academic transfer courses and programs — all offerings that help educate the workforce needed to support economic recovery from the pandemic.
In health science courses, enrollment increases came in health information management systems, nursing, paramedicine and pharmacy technician education.
In skilled and technical sciences, increases were seen in electrical technology; energy technology; environmental health and safety; heavy equipment operator technology; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and mechatronics.
Other gainers are business courses such as accounting, criminal justice, entrepreneurship, and media arts and academic transfer courses like education, English, mathematics, physical education and speech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.