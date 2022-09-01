Central Community College-Hastings

Central Community College-Hastings

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Central Community College has announced total enrollment of 6,209 students for the fall semester — an increase of 153, or about 2.5%, from fall 2021.

This fall’s enrollment number was reported Wednesday in a news release from college headquarters in Grand Island. It includes all CCC students who study on campus and/or through distance learning — including students on the Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus campuses and at education centers in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord.

0
0
0
0
0