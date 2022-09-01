Central Community College has announced total enrollment of 6,209 students for the fall semester — an increase of 153, or about 2.5%, from fall 2021.
This fall’s enrollment number was reported Wednesday in a news release from college headquarters in Grand Island. It includes all CCC students who study on campus and/or through distance learning — including students on the Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus campuses and at education centers in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord.
Altogether, the enrollment total includes 2,203 on-campus students and nearly twice as many — 4,006 — who study via distance learning.
“We continue to see students appreciate the distance delivery options our faculty provide, while seeing strong growth in many skilled technology programs that require hands-on learning experiences,” said Matt Gotschall, the college president.
While collegewide enrollment numbers are unduplicated, the breakdowns by campus may vary since some students take classes from multiple campuses and centers, CCC said.
According to Wednesday’s announcement, the college is seeing increased student interest in program areas that support local economies, including health, skilled technology, arts, sciences and business, as well as university transfer courses and programs.
Among health sciences programs, dental hygiene, dental assisting, human services and medical assisting saw increased enrollment.
Among skilled technology programs, courses with increased enrollment include automotive, construction, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, quality control, drafting and design technology, and welding.
Business courses such as business administration, criminal justice, logistics, information technology and media arts also are seeing gains. So are university transfer and general education courses including early childhood education, economics, theater, chemistry, biology, art, speech and psychology.
CCC is an institution supported by property taxpayers across a 25-county region in central Nebraska and overseen by an elected Board of Governors.
Year-over-year enrollment numbers dropped 8.3% in fall 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but then regained most of the lost ground in the following year, increasing by 6.3% year-over-year in fall 2021.
