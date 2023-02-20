A new partnership between Microsoft Corp. and Central Community College is helping students ramp up their cyber security skills to help meet an ever-growing industry demand for such services.
CCC is one of 14 community colleges selected through a nationwide application process to participate in "Cyber Skills for All", a three-year initiative forged between the American Association of Community Colleges and Microsoft that includes a $20,000 grant in the first year and additional funding the remaining two years.
Fifteen students will receive tuition funding to participate in each participating college's cyber security course, with an aim of recruiting 250,000 students nationwide to help meet the projected 3.5 million positions that will exist by 2025.
Following the program's three-year run, Microsoft will add an additional 14 community colleges each year over the next three years, upping the number of participating colleges to 42 that will work in unison to developing best practices for delivering the highest level of cyber skills education available to serve the digital economy workforce of tomorrow.
CCC instructor Dan Gompert was instrumental in securing CCC's participation in the initiative. Now in his 29th year with CCC's information technology and systems program, he said the initiative will help finance training and certification programs already offered at the college by offering tuition for up to 15 students wishing to participate in the initiative.
Additionally, grant funds may be used to bolster computer equipment utilized for cyber security training.
"This is kind of one of those hidden occupations," Gompert said of cyber security jobs. "Most companies have a need for cyber security, but they don't always realize it until there is a big problem and they've got to do something.
"The initiative is not necessarily a separate training. It's an option for students to focus their skill set. We already have an associate degree track. This is really an add-on to that where somebody could focus their degree on obtaining a cyber security certificate associate's degree in applied science if they wanted to."
Through the initiative, CCC now is eligible to participate in Microsoft's annual conferences and monthly cohort meetings to compare notes on the latest developments in training with fellow colleges working to advance their cyber security training programs.
A conference attended by CCC participants in Cheyanne, Wyo. in January included representatives from both East and West Coast community colleges.
While the initiative's primary aim is to help students attain the cyber security skills necessary to meet the industry's demand going forward, a portion of the funding has also set aside to provide professionals already in the workforce with additional instruction to expand their cyber security skills, Gompert said.
"We want to try to build that skillset in the workforce to help retool and upskill employees so that people in the industry will benefit, as well," he said. "We also want to establish partnerships with area high schools to help feed the CCC training program."
Completing CCC's cyber certification program affords students an additional level of credibility that ultimately serves to validate their level of competency as potential cyber security hires, Gompert said. Security Plus is the entry level certificate offered at CCC.
Both Microsoft and AACC see the initiative as win-win, offering students lucrative careers and companies a larger pool of qualified cyber technicians.
"Cyber skills have become increasingly important for community colleges to provide students as their need from the workforce continues to grow,” said AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus. “Selected community colleges will have the opportunity to learn best practices from one another to deliver high-quality, industry-relevant cyber skills education to all students.”
“The United States faces a cybersecurity skills crisis – we simply don’t have enough people to combat the increasing number of cybersecurity attacks,” said Kate Behncken, corporate vice president, Microsoft Philanthropies. “By working with AACC, we can help ensure there are enough people with the necessary skills to keep organizations secure and people safe.”
