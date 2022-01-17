CLAY CENTER — Whether you’re interested in clearing your pastures of pesky cedar trees, having your bulls in top condition for breeding season or developing a succession plan for your beef operation, the 2022 Cow-Calf College here will have something for you.
This year’s event, also known as the Partners in Progress Beef Seminar, is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 on the Clay County Fairgrounds.
The seminar will be presented in hybrid format this year, allowing participation in person or via Zoom technology.
The day begins with in-person registration in the Activities Building on the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. Brandy VanDeWalle, Nebraska Extension educator and Farmers and Ranchers College coordinator, will welcome participants at 9:25.
The morning presenter will be Dillon Fogarty, a graduate student and program coordinator in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, part of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with an in-depth look at control of eastern red cedar.
Woody plant encroachment by species like eastern red cedar threatens the productivity and profitability of Nebraska’s grasslands, VanDeWalle wrote in a column advancing the upcoming seminar.
Eastern red cedar encroachment can result in a reduction of up to 75% in forage production along with additional impacts to grassland resources, she wrote.
Fogarty’s presentation will cover new guidelines for tackling woody plant encroachment. This will include the development of management plans, effective integration of management tools, and use of new rangeland monitoring platforms.
The first afternoon speaker will be Kacie McCarthy, a UNL beef cow-calf specialist, discussing “Preparing Your Bull Battery for the Breeding Season.” Her points will include maintaining body condition, meeting nutritional needs, evaluating fertility, managing social dominance, and providing proper female-to-bull ratios.
The day’s final presentation will come from Tom Field, director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program and holder of the Engler Chair in Entrepreneurship at UNL. He will discuss developing a talent plan as a key area of focus for management.
Field’s presentation will center on understanding the value of generational strengths, developing a succession plan, and developing a coaching culture.
The afternoon will conclude with a coffee shop panel in which presenters will answer questions from the audience.
The Farmers and Ranchers College series is produced through a partnership between Nebraska Extension and sponsoring area agribusinesses. Its aim is to provide continuing education opportunities for agricultural producers in the winter months.
Participation in the Jan. 25 event is free, and lunch will be served to those attending in person. The hybrid format will allow individuals to attend only those portions of the program of importance to them.
Pre-registration a week in advance is highly encouraged to allow for proper planning. To pre-register, contact the Fillmore County Extension Office at 402-759-3712 or the Clay County Extension Office at 402-762-3644 or online at go.unl.edu/frcollege.
To participate via Zoom, register at go.unl.edu/onlinecowcalfcollege.
