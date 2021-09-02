The Little League World Series journey may be over for the 10 Hastings All-Stars that captivated the hearts of the town, state and people across the country, but the experience continued Wednesday when the 'Children of the Corn' were welcomed back home with a parade in front of the Hastings community.
Shy of tickertape, the parade had everything — from an escort by first responders, to players waving to the crowd from convertibles, and there was even an autograph session at the end of it all, where future little leaguers got to meet their young idols. The All-Stars were garnished with praise from a variety of speakers during a ceremony at Duncan Field. Dustin Rader, head coach of the team, said the support the team received throughout the tournament was epitomized by the 800-1,000 people that showed up to celebrate the young squad's accomplishments."
"I think everybody here either texted me or called me or reached out to me one way or another, and this kind of put it into real terms, looking out there and seeing their faces," he said. "It's very special to see everyone here and downtown; the love and support we've gotten the last few weeks — it's something somebody from Nebraska honestly, I don't mean it to sound bad, but it's what they expect. This is the kind of love that we expect from family. Man, did they show up. They've been there all three weeks. I felt their cheers, their cries, their joy, their sorrow — I've felt it all from halfway across this great country. It's pretty cool. It's what Nebraska is all about."
After each player was introduced in front of the joyous crowd, they all shared moments from their experiences. Kowan Rader recited one of his dad's famous (or infamous) jokes, Jude Johnson revealed his mishap of falling out of the top bunk in the middle of the night at the team's hotel, and Jude McCoy demonstrated his popular flex celebration he put on display whenever he reached base during the tournament. Once each player and coach had their moment in front of the crowd, it was the community's turn to show their appreciation through various representatives.
Gail Jones, Hastings Baseball Chairman, welcomed the young team into an elite company of historical figures amongst the lores of Hastings baseball. And Nebraska Little League District Administrator Dave Arkfeld reflected on the effort to prepare the Hastings All-Stars for the long journey that awaited them in the Regional tournament as well as the Little League World Series, and then he challenged the next group of little leaguers to follow in this group's footsteps.
"Community support in these towns, like Hastings is so strong. One purpose for the town and one league," he said. "Hastings, Nebraska, you should be so proud of these boys and these coaches, but I have one question for you all: Who has next? Who wants to be the next squad to go even further in Williamsport?
"In closing, let's make sure the road to Williamsport always includes running through a tough Hastings baseball team for years to come."
Molly Dyer and Jordan Johnson got to represent the players' parents, who summed the whole experience in 11 words: inspirational, thankful, family, emotional, determination, stressful, awestruck, historic, amazing, proud and hugs.
"The town of Williamsport itself is full of history, and now our boys have made history themselves," Dyer said of the relevance to the word historic.
As for "hugs," Dyer explained just how meaningful the embrace from their kids meant to the parents after Hastings' final game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the players and parents were not able to have immediate contact with one another during the team's duration in the tournament. Dyer said the parents hugged their kids on Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and did not get to feel express their admiration through a physical hug until Aug. 25, also at 5:30 p.m.
"Twenty-one days is a long time to wait for a hug," she said.
Hastings College athletic director BJ Pumroy also offered his appreciation for all that the team accomplished. Knowing the value of an education and the benefits players at the college level gain from being a member of a team, Pumroy and newly named Hastings College baseball coach also said there will be a scholarship waiting for any member of the team that elects to attend Hastings College.
"What I have been honored to see in my lifetime is how sports and education connect," Pumroy said. "Hastings College also recognizes the connection, and we want to be in the forefront of strengthening the expectations of excellence both in the classroom and in a competitive venue. With tremendous academic programs and the opportunity to play in one of the greatest stadiums in the country, I'm giving my first recruiting pitch to these boys to become Hastings College Broncos in just a few short years. (Thursday), I'm grateful to announce that all 10 members of the championship winning Hastings Little League team are receiving certificates informing them that they will be awarded a 21,000 scholarship to attend Hastings College. We all know time flies, but won't it be great to see these little leaguers continue to play baseball at this great venue, as high schoolers, legion players and someday as Hastings College Broncos."
The players were honored as admirals of the Nebraska Navy, through a recorded message from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte gave each player and coach a key to the city after explaining the importance of the honor. Stutte said the tradition dates back to Mid-evil times, when cities were guarded by a locked gate. He said honorees receiving the key to the city were entrusted friends of the city that have earned the respect of its citizens.
"I would say, just from looking at this crowd, you have earned their respect," Stutte said to the players. "Thank you very much for all you've done and congratulations on all of the hard work you've put in."
The 10 All-Stars that started the summer as just some kids wanting to play baseball have transitioned into local celebrities and even role models. The coaching staff has become an example for little league coaches across the U.S. of how to train up a group of kids while instilling core values. Rader saw some of the best 12-year-old baseballers in the country while in Williamsport for the LLWS, but he said his group's effort and attitude makes it second-to-none.
"I don't think I would trade any of the guys we had for anyone I saw there. Their hearts are twice the size of anybody else's. They may hit the ball a little further or throw a little harder," he said. "I'll just remember the boys, how I came on this journey thinking I could teach them a few things and it turns out I was the one being taught most of the time. The bond they formed, the friendship they formed, the experience they got to live, it was all special. The whole book itself is pretty cool."
The hero's' welcome the team received was exactly what the team deserved. Their run in the tournament stirred the community to rally behind the group of 10 youngsters, and those kids performed and carried themselves in a manner that made the entire city and state proud to be associated with them.
"It's one more surreal moment after another," Rader said. "That's kind of how this whole journey has been; a pinch me and see if I'm awake moment, and today is no different. I told them every day with them is better than the one before and they keep making me proud. I would have never expected this in a million years. It's funny, 10 kids get together to go have a little fun and play a game they love, and look where it gets you. I've told them all along, baseball fun makes for good baseball players and just good people. This is just icing on the cake."
The journey may be over for the Hastings All-Stars, but the experience will live on for the rest of their lives and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.