Hollywood Strikes Glam Squads

This image provided by Samanta Katz shows celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec on May 10 in Bali, Indonesia. Kandalec is among those on Hollywood “glam squads” who are now feeling the pinch of the writers and actors strikes.

 Samanta Katz via AP

NEW YORK — Film, television, fashion: You name it and Kim Kimble has done it in her 30-plus years as a hair stylist in Hollywood — but even through the good times, she never gave up her backup plan.

Until the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0