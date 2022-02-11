Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus; the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and the Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Following are the students with Tribland addresses who made each honor list, regardless of the location or locations where they took courses.
President’s Honor List
Ayr: Ariel Willems
Blue Hill; Tynan Degroff, Jadeyn Rochholz
Carleton: Brianna Bohling
Clay Center: Victoria Switzer
Deweese: Jenna Heinz
Doniphan: Brittany Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Makenzy Knuth, Rosario Terrazas
Fairmont: Gillian Gangstad
Franklin: Ava Goosic
Hastings: Taelyn Alvarez, Grace Ballou, Morgan Bartos, Drew Bonifas, Luke Bonifas, Tracy Bright, Mason Byrnes, Gracie Cervantes, Makayla Curry, Blake Davis, Sylvia Estes, Rachelle Gama-Stone, Taylor Guidry, Micah Heil, Daelene Hinrichs, Samuel Johnston, Bryton Jones, Nathan Kerr, Jackson Kinney, Brayden Lockling, Cosette LuVaas, Kelly LuVaas, Jenna McQuesten, Jeff Moody, Ryan Nonneman, Jose Pedroza, Kameron Reeves, Susan Schade, Neal Sheppard, Derek Specht, Lainey Streff
Inavale: Berrick Hersh, Taylor Scheuneman
Juniata: Liz Stickels, Emily Stoeger
Kenesaw: Ty McKimmey, Austin Peterson
Lawrence: Blake Janda
Minden: Madi Cobb, Keith Griffiths, Ethan Hunt
Nelson: Emely Trinidad
Sutton: Kaitlyn Winter
Upland: Rachel McKeon
Dean’s Honor List
Alma: Jenessa Landin, Kayla Schouest
Ayr: Allison Baker
Blue Hill: Colten Bohlen, Emily Canterberry, Holly Whetstine
Bruning: Chase Krehnke
Clay Center: Kyle Holeman, Haley Malone, Noah Okraska, Kirstyn Sherbeck, Santiago Sinohui
Doniphan: Grant Williams
Fairfield: Stephen Friend, Gavin Lipovsky, Jenny Stratton
Franklin: McKenna Haussermann, Clayton Olson, Alex Wilbur
Giltner: Christy Eastman, Shayla Smith, Seth Thramer
Glenvil: Sam Coutts
Harvard: D’ann Krupicka
Hastings: Brian Balderston, Cooper Beahm, Alexandra Birky, James Blackburn, Laura Christiansen, Tori Clausen, Jose Cruz, Christopher Dominguez, Elle Douglas, Caden Elley, Zuriel Espinoza, Brenda Figueroa, Gunner Fischer, Bryan Gama, Taylor Ground, Thomas Harling, Jaqi Hoffman, Chloee Johnson, Caitlin Knehans, Tristen Koch, Emalee Koepke, Adynn Kusek, Isabella Lane, Alex Lopez Jauregui, Rachel McKelvey, Judith Mendoza, Chance Mignery, Cassidy Montgomery, Casey Nelson, Brian Newmank, Trenton Peterson, Akira Quick, Jaimie Reeves, Sam Rother, Valerie Salaz, Bella Satterly, Andy Sebastian, Dakota Sell, Sophie Stromer, Sydni Sullivan, Atlan Thai, Destiny Thomas, Noah Wadleigh, Cameron Woods, Chelsea Woolen, Ashlyn Ziemba
Hebron: Cooper Casey, Maddison Williams
Juniata: Ravenlyn Cooper, Christopher Herbek
Kenesaw: Andie Beal, Sierra Dittmer, Grant Reed, Ethan Stade
Lawrence: Coy Ceder, Avery Mazour, Peyton Mazour
Minden: Ryan Carson, Chandler Duncan, Alyssa Kowalski
Nelson: Jackson Gilbert
Red Cloud: Maria Rodriguez, Kiara Uhrich
Roseland: Lexi Allen, Jenna Strampher
Trumbull: Layne Haba
