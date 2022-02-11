Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus; the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and the Ord Learning Center.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Following are the students with Tribland addresses who made each honor list, regardless of the location or locations where they took courses.

President’s Honor List

Ayr: Ariel Willems

Blue Hill; Tynan Degroff, Jadeyn Rochholz

Carleton: Brianna Bohling

Clay Center: Victoria Switzer

Deweese: Jenna Heinz

Doniphan: Brittany Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Makenzy Knuth, Rosario Terrazas

Fairmont: Gillian Gangstad

Franklin: Ava Goosic

Hastings: Taelyn Alvarez, Grace Ballou, Morgan Bartos, Drew Bonifas, Luke Bonifas, Tracy Bright, Mason Byrnes, Gracie Cervantes, Makayla Curry, Blake Davis, Sylvia Estes, Rachelle Gama-Stone, Taylor Guidry, Micah Heil, Daelene Hinrichs, Samuel Johnston, Bryton Jones, Nathan Kerr, Jackson Kinney, Brayden Lockling, Cosette LuVaas, Kelly LuVaas, Jenna McQuesten, Jeff Moody, Ryan Nonneman, Jose Pedroza, Kameron Reeves, Susan Schade, Neal Sheppard, Derek Specht, Lainey Streff

Inavale: Berrick Hersh, Taylor Scheuneman

Juniata: Liz Stickels, Emily Stoeger

Kenesaw: Ty McKimmey, Austin Peterson

Lawrence: Blake Janda

Minden: Madi Cobb, Keith Griffiths, Ethan Hunt

Nelson: Emely Trinidad

Sutton: Kaitlyn Winter

Upland: Rachel McKeon

Dean’s Honor List

Alma: Jenessa Landin, Kayla Schouest

Ayr: Allison Baker

Blue Hill: Colten Bohlen, Emily Canterberry, Holly Whetstine

Bruning: Chase Krehnke

Clay Center: Kyle Holeman, Haley Malone, Noah Okraska, Kirstyn Sherbeck, Santiago Sinohui

Doniphan: Grant Williams

Fairfield: Stephen Friend, Gavin Lipovsky, Jenny Stratton

Franklin: McKenna Haussermann, Clayton Olson, Alex Wilbur

Giltner: Christy Eastman, Shayla Smith, Seth Thramer

Glenvil: Sam Coutts

Harvard: D’ann Krupicka

Hastings: Brian Balderston, Cooper Beahm, Alexandra Birky, James Blackburn, Laura Christiansen, Tori Clausen, Jose Cruz, Christopher Dominguez, Elle Douglas, Caden Elley, Zuriel Espinoza, Brenda Figueroa, Gunner Fischer, Bryan Gama, Taylor Ground, Thomas Harling, Jaqi Hoffman, Chloee Johnson, Caitlin Knehans, Tristen Koch, Emalee Koepke, Adynn Kusek, Isabella Lane, Alex Lopez Jauregui, Rachel McKelvey, Judith Mendoza, Chance Mignery, Cassidy Montgomery, Casey Nelson, Brian Newmank, Trenton Peterson, Akira Quick, Jaimie Reeves, Sam Rother, Valerie Salaz, Bella Satterly, Andy Sebastian, Dakota Sell, Sophie Stromer, Sydni Sullivan, Atlan Thai, Destiny Thomas, Noah Wadleigh, Cameron Woods, Chelsea Woolen, Ashlyn Ziemba

Hebron: Cooper Casey, Maddison Williams

Juniata: Ravenlyn Cooper, Christopher Herbek

Kenesaw: Andie Beal, Sierra Dittmer, Grant Reed, Ethan Stade

Lawrence: Coy Ceder, Avery Mazour, Peyton Mazour

Minden: Ryan Carson, Chandler Duncan, Alyssa Kowalski

Nelson: Jackson Gilbert

Red Cloud: Maria Rodriguez, Kiara Uhrich

Roseland: Lexi Allen, Jenna Strampher

Trumbull: Layne Haba

