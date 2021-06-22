Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk ().
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science degree
Adams: Madalyn L. Schuster, dental hygiene
Albion: Ashley J. Lindgren, agricultural sciences
Alda: Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, construction technology
Alma: Levi B. Landin, automotive technology
Arapahoe: Yordi A. Gutierrez, auto body technology
Archer: Carl D. Nielson, diesel technology
Arlington: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology
Ashton: Matthew J. Tuma, diesel technology
Aurora: Hunter W. Holliday, Delaney B. Schmer, agricultural sciences; Jacob Malsbury, auto body technology
Axtell: Lexus M. Dodson, dental assisting
Ayr: Jordan S. Anderson, agricultural sciences; Kayden J. Saurer, drafting and design technology
Berwyn: Britney M. Peterson, auto body technology
Bloomington: Tristen L. Stryker, electrical technology
Blue Hill: Dennis A. Wetherbee, diesel technology
Boelus: DezeRay L. Pelc, automotive technology.
Brewster: Cory J. Guggenmos, electrical technology
Burwell: William G. Weber, electrical technology; Thomas M. Hughes, welding technology
Cairo: Joel J. Kaczor, diesel technology; Tyler R. Spotanski, drafting and design technology
Campbell: Krista K. Osantowski, criminal justice
Central City: Dillon D. Kohl, construction technology
Chapman: Eduardo Gutierrez Mendoza, automotive technology
Clay Center: Bailey R. Switzer, diesel technology
Columbus: Francisco Morales, media arts
Dannebrog: Jade I. Krolikowski, dental assisting
Davenport: Audrey J. Schaffer, business administration
Diller: Kaleb J. Rupprecht Sr., diesel technology.
Doniphan: Cory A. Broeker, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kasey J. Van Winkle, agricultural sciences; Daniel Anderson, automotive technology; Kyler B. Kroeger, diesel technology; Brittany J. Kennedy, media arts
Elba: Taya J. Kolar, business administration
Elmwood: Kyle K. Huxhold, diesel technology
Elwood: Sindy S. Fiene, hospitality management and culinary arts; Steven C. Wagner, diesel technology
Eustis: Jordan D. Fangmeyer, heavy equipment operator technician
Fairmont: Kaleb M. Scheil, welding technology
Geneva: Mandy L. Heironymus, dental assisting; Parker J. Trowbridge, drafting and design technology; Chloe M. Stofer, early childhood education; Dylan E. Vodicka, welding technology
Genoa: Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology
Gering: Jacob Cowan, drafting and design technology
Gibbon: Katie L. Mitchem, dental hygiene; Eric I. Molina, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kolby E. Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician and welding technology; Samuel A. Kucera, Jadon L. Mitchell, welding technology
Gilead: Isaiah J. Keilwitz, construction technology
Glenvil: Hunter J. Rempe, hospitality management and culinary arts
Gothenburg: Dakota R. Miller, construction technology
Grand Island: Samantha C. Ponce Hernandez, Austin J. Schleicher, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brayden J. Hurley, Eduardo Leon Sanchez, Michael A. Noziska, Luis A. Ortega, auto body technology; Kristina M. Brott, Juan C. Castro-Almanza, Jose Ortiz, automotive technology; Maynor J. Ajtum Cucum, Alejandro Hernandez Rodriguez, Leighton R. Kier, Dany O. Olivares Jr., construction technology; Brittani M. Klingelhoefer, Yazmin A. Vera, Mirna Zamarripa, dental assisting; Wilmer L. Gonzalez, diesel technology; Stephanie A. Ruiz Avitia, drafting and design technology; Eliceo Ramirez, electrical technology; Javier E. Lopez, energy technology; John R. Dubbs, Gregory D. Young, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kaitlyn M. Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts; Brad L. Dobesh, heavy equipment operator technician; Daniel Anderson, information technology and systems; Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista, Dylan M. Harris, media arts; Anthony A. Luft, welding technology.
Greeley: Daniel F. Kehler, auto body technology
Gretna: Cury C. Arms, diesel technology
Hampton: Weston L. Ogden, hospitality management and culinary arts
Hardy: Seth J. Gehle, diesel technology
Harvard: Tae Binder, agricultural sciences; Caleb R. Gaughen, diesel technology; Jason E. Jensen, information technology and systems
Hastings: Adam R. Block, Hunter R. Maynard, Chase G. Paulson, Jaekob B. Spitz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Alvaro Mendoza, Ashley M. Tomes, automotive technology; Thea E. Aufdenkamp, Jamie D. Bender, Mikaela K. Bushnell, Brenda Figueroa, Amber A. Price, Brock J. Robison, Danielle M. Stamper, Miranda N. Warner, business administration; Tara J. McBride, Lori D. Olinger, Guadalupe E. Ventura, business technology; Cecilia M. Garcia, Austin T. Klatt, Tanner J. Konen, Taylor A. Skarin, criminal justice; Jalyn M. Addleman, Elizabeth J. Dunn, Samantha J. Ellingwood Ziecker, Star Greene, Veronica L. Johnson, Megan A. Sydow, Cassandra L. Zetino, dental hygiene; Michael B. Dahl, Jack W. Samuelson, diesel technology; Luke J. Chamberlain, Gabriel A. Martinez, Taylor A. Meyer, drafting and design technology; Samuel T. Clark, Aaron J. Popchoke, Taylor S. Schneider, Jacob D. Uden, Nathan E. Vaquera, electrical technology; Martin R. Nunez, energy technology; Erich Goldstein, heavy equipment operator technician; Yvette L. Ventura, hospitality management and culinary arts; Hannah E. Hunt, Human Services; John D.A. Johnson, Joshua A. King, Horacio Perez-Munoz, Neal R. Sheppard, information technology and systems; Elizabeth MacIas-Villegas, media arts; Braxton W.E. Adrian, Alex A. Robles, Gabriel Sanchez Jr., Rachel N. Svoboda, welding technology
Hebron: Walker R. Dick, information technology and systems
Henderson: Brianna M. Siebert, dental hygiene; Victoria S. Frogge, hospitality management and culinary arts
Hershey: Jacob R. Mackley, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration
Hildreth: Bronson C. Hinrichs Sr., welding technology
Holdrege: Jonathan J. Harvey, Dawson Mattson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Gregory E. Corral, automotive technology
Huntley: Christopher M. Garza, construction technology
Juniata: Bryce D. Bottolfson, auto body technology; Logan R. Nordby, construction technology
Kearney: Brock A. Mallam, agricultural sciences; Keegan A. Kuster, Jagger P. Sell, auto body technology; Austin L. Bell, automotive technology; Brendan M. Roberts, business administration; Cameron C. Claussen, Michael S. Root, Hunter D. Ziems, construction technology; Michaela R. Fie, Ariel M. Gomez, Abbie J. Martenson, dental assisting; Jonathan D. Robertson, Dawson J. Tremel, Brett W. Zinnel, diesel technology; Allison N. Smiley, Jonathan R. Winkelmann, media arts
Kenesaw: Christopher O. Wiedel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Scott A. Cole, business administration; Shelly A. Eiseman, criminal justice
Lawrence: Kaden M. Thompson, diesel technology; Raeleigh J. Menke, drafting and design technology
Lexington: Juan J. Ramirez, auto body technology; Adolfo Bueno, Jacob P. Stieb, diesel technology; Freddie Ramirez, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Nathan C. Seberger, information technology and systems; Cesar A. Gonzalez, welding technology
Lincoln: Tricia L. Allington, Richard L. Lewellyn, business administration; Cole R. Holmes, diesel technology
Loomis: McKayla M. Meyer, agricultural sciences
Merna: Reece J. Huhman, welding technology
Minden: Johnathan W. Lindner, Thomas R. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Austin J. Horner, Anna J. Sinsel, business administration; Kristen M. Sinsel, early childhood education
Mitchell: Kyle Campbell, electrical technology; Mark M. Lamp, media arts.
Nelson: Samantha A. Haba, business technology
North Platte: Turner K. Nansel, diesel technology
Omaha: Gabe S. Samson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Megan Witt, dental hygiene; Zachary L. Holverson, Charles M. Lesser, Brendan R. Newby, diesel technology
Orleans: Alissabeth S. Abrahamson, early childhood education
Oxford: Madison R. Ford, criminal justice; Desiree D. Dahlgren, early childhood education
Papillion: Shannon G. Baldwin, diesel technology
Ravenna: Megan J. Van Winkle, dental assisting
Red Cloud: Kylie Stoner, early childhood education
Riverdale: Madison M. Stubbs, hospitality management and culinary arts
Scottsbluff: Michelle A.M. Becker, dental hygiene
Sidney: Natalie Rittenhouse, hospitality management and culinary arts
Stanton: Hiliary B. Huss, dental hygiene
St. Paul: Josh A. Buck, hospitality management and culinary arts
Stromsburg: Cade K. Brazda, agricultural sciences; Kateland C. Nyberg, dental assisting
Superior: Austin D. Karnatz, business administration
Syracuse: Reed C. Seelhoff, diesel technology
Tobias: Micah A. Noel, construction technology
Trumbull: Shelby M. Petersen, hospitality management and culinary arts
Unadilla: Tyler Douglas, welding technology
Valentine: Evan Pettigrew, media arts
Verdigre: Anthony E. Vakoc, advanced manufacturing design technology
Wood River: Brendan J. Wynn, advanced manufacturing design technology; Lance Woitaszewski, agricultural sciences; Nicholas D. Devore, media arts
Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology
Belton, Texas: Evan W. Barney, business administration
Fairmont, Minnesota.: Dawson G. Messenger, business administration
Peetz, Colorado: Jesse J. Buss, drafting and design technology
Wilmington, North Carolina.: Miranda Ndichafah, business administration
Associate of Arts degree
Alma: Floreign A. Enderina
Blue Hill: Lacy J. Bonifas
Hastings: Tyra S. Barrett, Maxwell R. Brockmann, Mikaela K. Bushnell, Morgan J. Carver, Dacey T. Hampton, Tristan A. Heil, Britney L. Krueger, Brizeh J. Medina.
Holdrege: Ana M. Medina Espinoza, Chloe M. Obermier.
Juniata: Eden C. Young.
Lexington: Sharon E. Argueta-Gonzalez
Minden: Leandro L. Banzhaf-Diaz
Neligh: Krystal R. Carr
Orleans: Haley M. Witte
Sutherland: Abbie N. Morris
Sutton: Adrien D. Follum
Associate of Science degree
Hastings: Tyra S. Barrett, Maxwell R. Brockmann, Blake A. Fahrenholtz, Dacey T. Hampton, Tristan A. Heil
Holdrege: Ana M. Medina Espinoza
Imperial: Rylie L. Mintling
Orleans: Haley M. Witte
Overton: Breanna M. Wolfe
Diploma
Alda: Joseph W. Nichols, diesel technology; Desirae M. Richardson, hospitality management and culinary arts
Arapahoe: Terri A. Hilker, dental assisting
Arcadia: Brandon J. Lueck, diesel technology
Aurora: Tia L. Patton, dental assisting; Jonathan Frink, diesel technology; Christopher J. Dyer, information technology and systems
Ayr: Lane H. Deisley, welding technology
Bassett: Adam M. Turpin, heavy equipment operator technician
Beaver City: Cris B. Grilli, drafting and design technology
Bellevue: Dominic R. Wilson, diesel technology
Blue Hill: Katelyn M. Hodson, construction technology
Brady: Ethan D. McKenna, automotive technology
Cairo: Alexander L. Linden, Trey R. Schultz, diesel technology
Clay Center: Brianna J. Shonka, Cassidy R. Tompkin, business administration
Columbus: Ruth N. Reyes, media arts
Cozad: Andrea G. Vega-Hurtado, business administration
Doniphan: Kyle J. Sharp, automotive technology
Eddyville: Kevin O. Boteo, construction technology
Elm Creek: Brady L. Edgren, agricultural sciences
Eustis: Colby L. Fasse, welding technology
Franklin: McKenna R. Haussermann, dental assisting
Geneva: Kenna M. Asche, Rae A. Chapman, Marisa T. Gewecke, business administration; Nathaniel W. Cunningham, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Alexander J. Matthies, heavy equipment operator technician
Gering: Tyler S. Baird, Israel I. Nicholson, diesel technology
Glenvil: Adam T. Ochsner, advanced manufacturing design technology
Gordon: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology
Gothenburg: Jayden D. Benzel, welding technology
Grand Island: Zane R. Puncochar, advanced manufacturing design technology; Pablo Amezcua, auto body technology; Ryan A. Deleon, automotive technology; Jose Hernandez Jr., construction technology; Savannah M. Jordan,dental assisting; Gabino Saldivar Gomez, diesel technology; Axel U. Cifuentes, drafting and design technology; and Alex D. Orosco, media arts
Harvard: Cory J. Marshall, business administration
Hastings: Jose I. Pedroza, automotive technology; DeAnna M. Bauer, Sindy S. Ochoa, Hailey Rodgers, Yesenia Sanchez, Mytien H. Thai, business administration; Daniel Espinoza, Jeffrey J. Moody Jr., construction technology; Christopher R. Studer, Gage W. Wright, diesel technology; Courtney C. Kiefer, drafting and design technology; Jacob J. Hoagland, Taylor M. Laveau, heavy equipment operator technician; Katarena B. Warford, hospitality management and culinary arts; Rachael M. Broadwell, information technology and systems; Madison L. Slinkard, media arts; Joshua L. Dalland, Hunter R. Maynard, Kameron D. Reeves and Catherine L. Schiffler, welding technology.
Henderson: Reagan B. Weisheit, welding technology
Holdrege: Kacey L. McKain and Bethanie N. Pafford, business administration
Imperial: Kirsten D. Biesecker, business administration
Jansen: Dillon L. Weichel, information technology and systems
Juniata: Dylan J. Anderson, construction technology; Aaron M. Dye, heavy equipment operator technician; Alex M. Stoeger, information technology and systems
Kearney: Dennys S. Marquez, business administration; Tristin T. Brueggeman, Lucas B. Falk, construction technology; Starla R. Ortega, dental assisting; Daniel R. Rishel, diesel technology; Audrey K. Fries, hospitality management and culinary arts; and Alyssa J. Jurgens, media arts
Lawrence: Coy L. Ceder, advanced manufacturing design technology; McKayla R. Faimon, business administration
Lexington: Maribel A. Gutierrez and Jose M. Zavala Mendoza, construction technology; Erick B. Sanchez-Contreras, heavy equipment operator technician
Loup City: Calvin L. Lorimer, diesel technology
Merna: Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration
Minden: Keith A. Griffiths, construction technology
Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology
Mullen: Jeffrey P. Licking, diesel technology
Oconto: Cade C.L. Eggleston, diesel technology
Ogallala: Philip J. Glazebrook, Nolan A. Nielsen, electrical technology; Dawson T. Decastro, heavy equipment operator technician
Omaha: Michael T. Roberts, automotive technology
Palmer: Yazmin G. Ruvalcaba Guzman, agricultural sciences
Papillion: Vonnegett C. Smith, diesel technology
Saronville: Alivia Robbins, business administration
Scottsbluff: Jakob M. Ratliff, Caleb Walker, diesel technology
Shickley: Wyatt D. Deepe, heavy equipment operator technician
St. Libory: Marley L. Roepker, dental assisting
Sutton: Jeremiah L. Urbauer, business administration; Marisa R. Griess, early childhood education
Syracuse: August L. Levenhagen, diesel technology
Ulysses: Lane G. Watson, heavy equipment operator technician
Upland: Rachel A. McKeon, drafting and design technology
Utica: Justin M. Slawnyk, welding technology
Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology
Waueneta: Bo M. O’Neil, construction technology
Wood River: Ty C. Swanson, agricultural sciences
York: Landon Meier, heavy equipment operator technician
