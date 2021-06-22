Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.

Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk ().

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science degree

Adams: Madalyn L. Schuster, dental hygiene

Albion: Ashley J. Lindgren, agricultural sciences

Alda: Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, construction technology

Alma: Levi B. Landin, automotive technology

Arapahoe: Yordi A. Gutierrez, auto body technology

Archer: Carl D. Nielson, diesel technology

Arlington: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology

Ashton: Matthew J. Tuma, diesel technology

Aurora: Hunter W. Holliday, Delaney B. Schmer, agricultural sciences; Jacob Malsbury, auto body technology

Axtell: Lexus M. Dodson, dental assisting

Ayr: Jordan S. Anderson, agricultural sciences; Kayden J. Saurer, drafting and design technology

Berwyn: Britney M. Peterson, auto body technology

Bloomington: Tristen L. Stryker, electrical technology

Blue Hill: Dennis A. Wetherbee, diesel technology

Boelus: DezeRay L. Pelc, automotive technology.

Brewster: Cory J. Guggenmos, electrical technology

Burwell: William G. Weber, electrical technology; Thomas M. Hughes, welding technology

Cairo: Joel J. Kaczor, diesel technology; Tyler R. Spotanski, drafting and design technology

Campbell: Krista K. Osantowski, criminal justice

Central City: Dillon D. Kohl, construction technology

Chapman: Eduardo Gutierrez Mendoza, automotive technology

Clay Center: Bailey R. Switzer, diesel technology

Columbus: Francisco Morales, media arts

Dannebrog: Jade I. Krolikowski, dental assisting

Davenport: Audrey J. Schaffer, business administration

Diller: Kaleb J. Rupprecht Sr., diesel technology.

Doniphan: Cory A. Broeker, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kasey J. Van Winkle, agricultural sciences; Daniel Anderson, automotive technology; Kyler B. Kroeger, diesel technology; Brittany J. Kennedy, media arts

Elba: Taya J. Kolar, business administration

Elmwood: Kyle K. Huxhold, diesel technology

Elwood: Sindy S. Fiene, hospitality management and culinary arts; Steven C. Wagner, diesel technology

Eustis: Jordan D. Fangmeyer, heavy equipment operator technician

Fairmont: Kaleb M. Scheil, welding technology

Geneva: Mandy L. Heironymus, dental assisting; Parker J. Trowbridge, drafting and design technology; Chloe M. Stofer, early childhood education; Dylan E. Vodicka, welding technology

Genoa: Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology

Gering: Jacob Cowan, drafting and design technology

Gibbon: Katie L. Mitchem, dental hygiene; Eric I. Molina, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kolby E. Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician and welding technology; Samuel A. Kucera, Jadon L. Mitchell, welding technology

Gilead: Isaiah J. Keilwitz, construction technology

Glenvil: Hunter J. Rempe, hospitality management and culinary arts

Gothenburg: Dakota R. Miller, construction technology

Grand Island: Samantha C. Ponce Hernandez, Austin J. Schleicher, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brayden J. Hurley, Eduardo Leon Sanchez, Michael A. Noziska, Luis A. Ortega, auto body technology; Kristina M. Brott, Juan C. Castro-Almanza, Jose Ortiz, automotive technology; Maynor J. Ajtum Cucum, Alejandro Hernandez Rodriguez, Leighton R. Kier, Dany O. Olivares Jr., construction technology; Brittani M. Klingelhoefer, Yazmin A. Vera, Mirna Zamarripa, dental assisting; Wilmer L. Gonzalez, diesel technology; Stephanie A. Ruiz Avitia, drafting and design technology; Eliceo Ramirez, electrical technology; Javier E. Lopez, energy technology; John R. Dubbs, Gregory D. Young, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kaitlyn M. Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts; Brad L. Dobesh, heavy equipment operator technician; Daniel Anderson, information technology and systems; Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista, Dylan M. Harris, media arts; Anthony A. Luft, welding technology.

Greeley: Daniel F. Kehler, auto body technology

Gretna: Cury C. Arms, diesel technology

Hampton: Weston L. Ogden, hospitality management and culinary arts

Hardy: Seth J. Gehle, diesel technology

Harvard: Tae Binder, agricultural sciences; Caleb R. Gaughen, diesel technology; Jason E. Jensen, information technology and systems

Hastings: Adam R. Block, Hunter R. Maynard, Chase G. Paulson, Jaekob B. Spitz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Alvaro Mendoza, Ashley M. Tomes, automotive technology; Thea E. Aufdenkamp, Jamie D. Bender, Mikaela K. Bushnell, Brenda Figueroa, Amber A. Price, Brock J. Robison, Danielle M. Stamper, Miranda N. Warner, business administration; Tara J. McBride, Lori D. Olinger, Guadalupe E. Ventura, business technology; Cecilia M. Garcia, Austin T. Klatt, Tanner J. Konen, Taylor A. Skarin, criminal justice; Jalyn M. Addleman, Elizabeth J. Dunn, Samantha J. Ellingwood Ziecker, Star Greene, Veronica L. Johnson, Megan A. Sydow, Cassandra L. Zetino, dental hygiene; Michael B. Dahl, Jack W. Samuelson, diesel technology; Luke J. Chamberlain, Gabriel A. Martinez, Taylor A. Meyer, drafting and design technology; Samuel T. Clark, Aaron J. Popchoke, Taylor S. Schneider, Jacob D. Uden, Nathan E. Vaquera, electrical technology; Martin R. Nunez, energy technology; Erich Goldstein, heavy equipment operator technician; Yvette L. Ventura, hospitality management and culinary arts; Hannah E. Hunt, Human Services; John D.A. Johnson, Joshua A. King, Horacio Perez-Munoz, Neal R. Sheppard, information technology and systems; Elizabeth MacIas-Villegas, media arts; Braxton W.E. Adrian, Alex A. Robles, Gabriel Sanchez Jr., Rachel N. Svoboda, welding technology

Hebron: Walker R. Dick, information technology and systems

Henderson: Brianna M. Siebert, dental hygiene; Victoria S. Frogge, hospitality management and culinary arts

Hershey: Jacob R. Mackley, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

Hildreth: Bronson C. Hinrichs Sr., welding technology

Holdrege: Jonathan J. Harvey, Dawson Mattson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Gregory E. Corral, automotive technology

Huntley: Christopher M. Garza, construction technology

Juniata: Bryce D. Bottolfson, auto body technology; Logan R. Nordby, construction technology

Kearney: Brock A. Mallam, agricultural sciences; Keegan A. Kuster, Jagger P. Sell, auto body technology; Austin L. Bell, automotive technology; Brendan M. Roberts, business administration; Cameron C. Claussen, Michael S. Root, Hunter D. Ziems, construction technology; Michaela R. Fie, Ariel M. Gomez, Abbie J. Martenson, dental assisting; Jonathan D. Robertson, Dawson J. Tremel, Brett W. Zinnel, diesel technology; Allison N. Smiley, Jonathan R. Winkelmann, media arts

Kenesaw: Christopher O. Wiedel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Scott A. Cole, business administration; Shelly A. Eiseman, criminal justice

Lawrence: Kaden M. Thompson, diesel technology; Raeleigh J. Menke, drafting and design technology

Lexington: Juan J. Ramirez, auto body technology; Adolfo Bueno, Jacob P. Stieb, diesel technology; Freddie Ramirez, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Nathan C. Seberger, information technology and systems; Cesar A. Gonzalez, welding technology

Lincoln: Tricia L. Allington, Richard L. Lewellyn, business administration; Cole R. Holmes, diesel technology

Loomis: McKayla M. Meyer, agricultural sciences

Merna: Reece J. Huhman, welding technology

Minden: Johnathan W. Lindner, Thomas R. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Austin J. Horner, Anna J. Sinsel, business administration; Kristen M. Sinsel, early childhood education

Mitchell: Kyle Campbell, electrical technology; Mark M. Lamp, media arts.

Nelson: Samantha A. Haba, business technology

North Platte: Turner K. Nansel, diesel technology

Omaha: Gabe S. Samson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Megan Witt, dental hygiene; Zachary L. Holverson, Charles M. Lesser, Brendan R. Newby, diesel technology

Orleans: Alissabeth S. Abrahamson, early childhood education

Oxford: Madison R. Ford, criminal justice; Desiree D. Dahlgren, early childhood education

Papillion: Shannon G. Baldwin, diesel technology

Ravenna: Megan J. Van Winkle, dental assisting

Red Cloud: Kylie Stoner, early childhood education

Riverdale: Madison M. Stubbs, hospitality management and culinary arts

Scottsbluff: Michelle A.M. Becker, dental hygiene

Sidney: Natalie Rittenhouse, hospitality management and culinary arts

Stanton: Hiliary B. Huss, dental hygiene

St. Paul: Josh A. Buck, hospitality management and culinary arts

Stromsburg: Cade K. Brazda, agricultural sciences; Kateland C. Nyberg, dental assisting

Superior: Austin D. Karnatz, business administration

Syracuse: Reed C. Seelhoff, diesel technology

Tobias: Micah A. Noel, construction technology

Trumbull: Shelby M. Petersen, hospitality management and culinary arts

Unadilla: Tyler Douglas, welding technology

Valentine: Evan Pettigrew, media arts

Verdigre: Anthony E. Vakoc, advanced manufacturing design technology

Wood River: Brendan J. Wynn, advanced manufacturing design technology; Lance Woitaszewski, agricultural sciences; Nicholas D. Devore, media arts

Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology

Belton, Texas: Evan W. Barney, business administration

Fairmont, Minnesota.: Dawson G. Messenger, business administration

Peetz, Colorado: Jesse J. Buss, drafting and design technology

Wilmington, North Carolina.: Miranda Ndichafah, business administration

Associate of Arts degree

Alma: Floreign A. Enderina

Blue Hill: Lacy J. Bonifas

Hastings: Tyra S. Barrett, Maxwell R. Brockmann, Mikaela K. Bushnell, Morgan J. Carver, Dacey T. Hampton, Tristan A. Heil, Britney L. Krueger, Brizeh J. Medina.

Holdrege: Ana M. Medina Espinoza, Chloe M. Obermier.

Juniata: Eden C. Young.

Lexington: Sharon E. Argueta-Gonzalez

Minden: Leandro L. Banzhaf-Diaz

Neligh: Krystal R. Carr

Orleans: Haley M. Witte

Sutherland: Abbie N. Morris

Sutton: Adrien D. Follum

Associate of Science degree

Hastings: Tyra S. Barrett, Maxwell R. Brockmann, Blake A. Fahrenholtz, Dacey T. Hampton, Tristan A. Heil

Holdrege: Ana M. Medina Espinoza

Imperial: Rylie L. Mintling

Orleans: Haley M. Witte

Overton: Breanna M. Wolfe

Diploma

Alda: Joseph W. Nichols, diesel technology; Desirae M. Richardson, hospitality management and culinary arts

Arapahoe: Terri A. Hilker, dental assisting

Arcadia: Brandon J. Lueck, diesel technology

Aurora: Tia L. Patton, dental assisting; Jonathan Frink, diesel technology; Christopher J. Dyer, information technology and systems

Ayr: Lane H. Deisley, welding technology

Bassett: Adam M. Turpin, heavy equipment operator technician

Beaver City: Cris B. Grilli, drafting and design technology

Bellevue: Dominic R. Wilson, diesel technology

Blue Hill: Katelyn M. Hodson, construction technology

Brady: Ethan D. McKenna, automotive technology

Cairo: Alexander L. Linden, Trey R. Schultz, diesel technology

Clay Center: Brianna J. Shonka, Cassidy R. Tompkin, business administration

Columbus: Ruth N. Reyes, media arts

Cozad: Andrea G. Vega-Hurtado, business administration

Doniphan: Kyle J. Sharp, automotive technology

Eddyville: Kevin O. Boteo, construction technology

Elm Creek: Brady L. Edgren, agricultural sciences

Eustis: Colby L. Fasse, welding technology

Franklin: McKenna R. Haussermann, dental assisting

Geneva: Kenna M. Asche, Rae A. Chapman, Marisa T. Gewecke, business administration; Nathaniel W. Cunningham, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Alexander J. Matthies, heavy equipment operator technician

Gering: Tyler S. Baird, Israel I. Nicholson, diesel technology

Glenvil: Adam T. Ochsner, advanced manufacturing design technology

Gordon: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology

Gothenburg: Jayden D. Benzel, welding technology

Grand Island: Zane R. Puncochar, advanced manufacturing design technology; Pablo Amezcua, auto body technology; Ryan A. Deleon, automotive technology; Jose Hernandez Jr., construction technology; Savannah M. Jordan,dental assisting; Gabino Saldivar Gomez, diesel technology; Axel U. Cifuentes, drafting and design technology; and Alex D. Orosco, media arts

Harvard: Cory J. Marshall, business administration

Hastings: Jose I. Pedroza, automotive technology; DeAnna M. Bauer, Sindy S. Ochoa, Hailey Rodgers, Yesenia Sanchez, Mytien H. Thai, business administration; Daniel Espinoza, Jeffrey J. Moody Jr., construction technology; Christopher R. Studer, Gage W. Wright, diesel technology; Courtney C. Kiefer, drafting and design technology; Jacob J. Hoagland, Taylor M. Laveau, heavy equipment operator technician; Katarena B. Warford, hospitality management and culinary arts; Rachael M. Broadwell, information technology and systems; Madison L. Slinkard, media arts; Joshua L. Dalland, Hunter R. Maynard, Kameron D. Reeves and Catherine L. Schiffler, welding technology.

Henderson: Reagan B. Weisheit, welding technology

Holdrege: Kacey L. McKain and Bethanie N. Pafford, business administration

Imperial: Kirsten D. Biesecker, business administration

Jansen: Dillon L. Weichel, information technology and systems

Juniata: Dylan J. Anderson, construction technology; Aaron M. Dye, heavy equipment operator technician; Alex M. Stoeger, information technology and systems

Kearney: Dennys S. Marquez, business administration; Tristin T. Brueggeman, Lucas B. Falk, construction technology; Starla R. Ortega, dental assisting; Daniel R. Rishel, diesel technology; Audrey K. Fries, hospitality management and culinary arts; and Alyssa J. Jurgens, media arts

Lawrence: Coy L. Ceder, advanced manufacturing design technology; McKayla R. Faimon, business administration

Lexington: Maribel A. Gutierrez and Jose M. Zavala Mendoza, construction technology; Erick B. Sanchez-Contreras, heavy equipment operator technician

Loup City: Calvin L. Lorimer, diesel technology

Merna: Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration

Minden: Keith A. Griffiths, construction technology

Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology

Mullen: Jeffrey P. Licking, diesel technology

Oconto: Cade C.L. Eggleston, diesel technology

Ogallala: Philip J. Glazebrook, Nolan A. Nielsen, electrical technology; Dawson T. Decastro, heavy equipment operator technician

Omaha: Michael T. Roberts, automotive technology

Palmer: Yazmin G. Ruvalcaba Guzman, agricultural sciences

Papillion: Vonnegett C. Smith, diesel technology

Saronville: Alivia Robbins, business administration

Scottsbluff: Jakob M. Ratliff, Caleb Walker, diesel technology

Shickley: Wyatt D. Deepe, heavy equipment operator technician

St. Libory: Marley L. Roepker, dental assisting

Sutton: Jeremiah L. Urbauer, business administration; Marisa R. Griess, early childhood education

Syracuse: August L. Levenhagen, diesel technology

Ulysses: Lane G. Watson, heavy equipment operator technician

Upland: Rachel A. McKeon, drafting and design technology

Utica: Justin M. Slawnyk, welding technology

Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology

Waueneta: Bo M. O’Neil, construction technology

Wood River: Ty C. Swanson, agricultural sciences

York: Landon Meier, heavy equipment operator technician

