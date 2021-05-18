Students have been named to the spring Dean’s List and President’s List for 2020-21 at Chadron State College in Chadron.
Dean’s List
Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The following students from Tribland communities were recognized:
- Hastings: Jack Birky
- Edgar: Taylor Buescher
- Minden: Rylie Cole, Grant Edgecombe
- Hebron: Brendan Fangmeier
President’s List
The President’s List honors students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The following students from Tribland communities were listed:
- Harvard: Heather Burbach
- Hastings: Eileen Burkhart, Daria Dart
- Heartwell: Andrew Hultquist
- Juniata: Abigail Klammer, Adam Kohtz
- Kenesaw: Teya Sidders
