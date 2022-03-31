The following students from Tribland were named to the. Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Chadron State College in Chadron:
Hastings: Brooklyn Anderson, Eileen Burkhart
Hebron: Brendan Fangmeier, Justin Gress
Minden: Rylie Cole
