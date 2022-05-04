Several students from Tribland were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Chadron State College in Chadron.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. They also must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades for the semester.
The area honorees were:
Hastings: Brooklyn Anderson, Eileen Burkhart
Hebron: Brendan Fangmeier, Justin Gress
Minden: Rylie Cole
