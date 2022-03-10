A Chadron State College student from Minden recently won a photography award from the Black Hills chapter of the American Advertising Federation.
Ryle Cole was presented with a Gold Addy award at a Feb. 25 gala in Rapid City, South Dakota. Her winning entry was a close-up, black-and-white photo of one of her family's cattle.
The Gold Addy automatically advances Cole to the next tier of the competition in Nashville, Tennessee, in April.
Cole is a senior majoring in graphic design with a minor in marketing. Following graduation in May, she plans to pursue a career in social media marketing and digital design, Chadron State College said in a news release announcing her award.
