The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue Thursday on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
An agricultural exposition featuring vendors will run 4:30-5:30 p.m. The catered meal will be served beginning at 6 p.m., and the program will follow at 7.
Featured entertainer will be comedian and magician Gayle Becwar. The evening's other highlight will be presentation of the 2022 Aggie Award for service to agriculture and the community.
The ag barbecue regularly draws several hundred attendees and roughly coincides with the conclusion of the fall harvest season. Tickets are needed but are available from a long list of sponsoring businesses that was presented in Saturday's Tribune.
The evening is organized by the chamber's Agri-Business Committee.
