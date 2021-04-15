In-person town hall meetings organized by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce are returning Saturday, this time with an emphasis on south Hastings.
The Hastings town hall meeting begins 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
Speakers include Mayor Corey Stutte, Ward 1 City Council representatives Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm, Hastings Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Michael Krings, and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce President Mikki Shafer.
Ward 1 encompasses south Hastings.
“Of course people from other wards are welcome,” Beahm said, promoting the event during Monday’s council meeting. “We’d love to hear opinions from people in the Ward 1 area.”
Masks will be required on Saturday because the town hall is taking place in the library. Masks still are required at all municipal buildings.
Saturday’s meeting marks the first in-person town hall gathering for the chamber since the start of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic 13 months ago.
Shafer said it still feels a little odd to be meeting in person, but it is definitely a good change.
“Meeting through Zoom, it was convenient and it was really good that we had that option,” Shafer said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “But it is so hard to have questions and answers during that time because you start to speak and you get interrupted and then you stop and lose your train of thought.”
The chamber will follow up Saturday’s meeting with Coffee with Senator Steve Halloran at 9 a.m. April 24 at The Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave. Masks will be recommended.
Shafer said members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners are planning to have their own chamber town hall in the future.
“The other wards, if they want to have meetings we definitely will get all of that scheduled and set up for everyone,” she said.
In-person meetings allow for more free-flowing communication.
While constituents can contact their representatives, whether at the local, state or national level by phone or email, Shafer said a face-to-face conversation is often the most effective option.
“It will be very nice to be back in person,” she said.
Krings was added to the slate of speakers because Beahm had multiple constituents ask her about businesses and developments.
Shafer said between herself, Krings and Stutte, she hopes they will be able to answer any business-related questions.
Beahm initiated Saturday’s town hall with the chamber based on feedback she received from constituents.
The chamber traditionally hasn’t focused on specific wards during past town halls.
“It wasn’t that we were starting with Ward 1 and then going to Ward 2,” Shafer said.
