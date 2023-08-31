Chapter FH, P.E.O. met Aug. 15 at College View.
Jan Heady was hostess. Donna Bruce and Melissa Abbott were co-hostesses.
Marie Butler presented a program on drawing. She teaches sixth-grade art at St. Cecilia Middle School.
President Peg Bayles called the meeting to order. Chaplain Leslie Hoffman led the devotions of Psalm 95. She led the chapter in prayer.
Recording secretary Susan Hoff read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurer Barb Sergeant gave the treasurer's report and said 20 members being present.
Corresponding secretary Pat Jensen read three thank you notes — one from Wihlma Price, one from Leslie Hoffman and one from Betty Kort. She also read a transfer from Robin Clay.
The Yearbook Committee thanked the hostesses.
The Sept. 19 meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with Kathy Samuelson as hostess and Ginger Turner and Marie Rasmussen as co-hostesses. Sue Phinney is in charge of the program, "Beekeeping with Doug Koopman ."
Courtesy Committee reported sending Kathleen and Gregg Smith a congratulations on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Heady led a discussion on the amendments to be presented at International P.E.O. convention.
Lynette Krieger reported on the Educational Loan Fund.
Bayles closed the meeting.
