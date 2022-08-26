Chapter FH, P.E.O. met Aug. 16 at the Regency.
Wihlma Price presented a program describing her 31 trips throughout the United States and Canada to visit many Shriner’s hospitals and attend conventions. Price served as ambassador of the Daughters of the Nile to the Central States for 10 years.
Barb Yost was hostess. Co-hostesses were Jan Heady and Cecilia Slingsby.
President Peg Bayles presided over the meeting.
Chaplain Vicki Block used John 1:29-34 for devotions.
Susan Hoff recording secretary, read the minutes of the last meeting.
Treasurer Barb Sergeant gave the monthly treasurer’s report and counted 16 members present.
Pat Jensen, corresponding secretary, read correspondence. Jensen also reported on the yearbook committee.
Sergeant of the social committee suggested an afternoon of playing Bunko for a money-making project.
Historian Leslie Hoffman gave a report of the Aug. 3, 2010, meeting.
Sue Phinney told of the STAR scholar candidate.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Grace United Methodist Church with Phinney was hostess and Donna Bruce and Nita Brown-Hemming as co-hostesses. The program will be reports of projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.