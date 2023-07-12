LOS ANGELES — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, a former homecoming princess who at 19 helped carry out the shocking killings of a wealthy Los Angeles couple at the direction of the violent and manipulative cult leader, walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence.

Van Houten, now 73, "was released to parole supervision," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0