Charlotte (Kottmeyer Hoback) Kroeger, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska died Monday, December 13, 2021, at The Kensington Evergreen Court Memory Care in Hastings.
Funeral services are Friday, December 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings. A luncheon will immediately follow. A graveside service will be on the same day at 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 944 NE-14, in Superior. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, from 5-7 pm at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Charlotte was born May 29, 1943, in Superior, NE to Alfred and Mina (Baker) Kottmeyer. Charlotte graduated from Superior High School in 1961 and received her Key Punch Operators associates degree from Lincoln Business College. Charlotte was united in marriage to Richard Hoback; whom upon this union bore two children, Alan and Angela Hoback. In 2005, she was married to Ken Kroeger; whom she retired with in Hastings.
Charlotte was a stay-at-home mom while Alan and Angela were young in Kansas City, Missouri and Hastings. She then entered the workforce as a Receivables Clerk for Allen’s of Hastings and then worked in Accounts Payable at Chief Ethanol’s Fuels. Charlotte was active in the Hastings community whether it was a member of the Hastings Jaycees, an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, sewing costumes for Hastings Community Theater, volunteering as sponsors for her children’s high school activities, or walking with her friends at the Hastings mall.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Kroeger; son, Alan (Sandy) Hoback; daughter, Angela (Tom) Petersen; grandson, Luke Petersen; granddaughter, Paige Petersen; granddaughter, Louisa Hoback; grandson Frederick Hoback, stepson, Cameron (Rose) Kroeger; stepdaughter, Caroline (Tim) Jones, and their children along with other family members and friends in Hastings and Superior.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mina Kottmeyer; and brother, Don Kottmeyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.