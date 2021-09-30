Hastings College will begin its fall semester with a new on-campus dining program provider.
Chartwells Higher Education, already familiar name in the community because of its provision of food services at Central Community College, will bring a new dining experience to campus with a focus on quality food, student engagement, innovation, and diversity.
Branded Hastings College Dining, the program will offer meal plans that provide enhanced value for students, commuters, faculty, and staff, with seasonal menus and cooked-from-scratch offerings that will be driven by student feedback.
“Chartwells is passionate about collaboratively developing the Hastings College brand focused on being an inclusive culture that aligns with our guests’ lifestyles and dining needs,” said Nicole Young, a district marketing manager with Chartwells Higher Education.
As part of the transformation, the elevation in services will expand to include other dining locations on and off campus, with refreshed looks and more robust menus focused on building community through food.
An ever-evolving catering program will offer large scale catering for casual events, with customization ranging from full service to low touch drop off catering.
A comprehensive dining website will include menus, nutritional information, feedback channels, hours of operation and updates on upcoming changes. Additionally, Chartwells will include a website showcasing the dynamic catering menus, with expert input on how best to complement events. Links to the dining social media accounts are available at hastings.edu/dining.
As part of its service, Chartwells will implement Waste Not, a plan to track food trimmings, food loss and over-production to better manage and reduce waste and its effect on the environment.
A recognized leader in contract food service management, Chartwells serves 280 colleges and universities across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.