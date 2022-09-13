2022 TIFF "The Good Nurse" Portrait Session
Buy Now

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, cast members in "The Good Nurse," pose together for a portrait during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 10 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto.

 Chris Pizzello/AP

TORONTO — Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's careers were, perhaps, always on a collision course. Their similar red-haired, fair-skinned appearances have long been compared. At the 2017 Golden Globes when they presented together, host Jimmy Fallon introduced them by rapping "Chastain and the Redmayne" to the beat of Cypress Hill's "Insane in the Membrane."

Since meeting at a children's film festival in Italy years ago, they've been friends, too. Even if they've occasionally verged on being rivals.

0
0
0
0
0