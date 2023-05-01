Television Classic Shows Auction


James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by actor Barbara Eden in the television show, "I Dream of Jeannie" April 27 in Irving, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez/AP

DALLAS — When Johnny Carson retired from “The Tonight Show” after 30 years, one man was determined to make the iconic set part of his burgeoning collection of television memorabilia.

“I would love to say that I convinced him that I was the best guy for the job, but really, if I’m being honest, I had to convince him to save the set at all,” James Comisar said. “He told me he had the tackiest set in Hollywood and who would ever want to see it?”

