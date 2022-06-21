CHESTER — Continuing a longstanding tradition “rebooted” in 2016, Chester will roll out the welcome mat this weekend for the annual Chesterfest celebration Thursday through Saturday.
The volleyball tournament will begin Friday evening and continue throughout the day Saturday. A beer garden will be open Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to close and on Saturday from 10 a.m. onward.
On Thursday, a meal will be served from 5:30-7 p.m., concessions will be available from 6-8 p.m., and bingo will be played from 6:30-8 p.m.
Friday’s schedule includes concessions from 6-11 p.m., and an Extreme Foam Party from 8-9 p.m.
Saturday will bring a full day of activities, including a morning 5k run/walk at 8 a.m., a golf cart rally at 10 a.m., a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a hamburger feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and meals by the Snackin Wagon from 4-6 p.m.
Saturday musical entertainment kicks off with the Hebron duo Luttrell and McLaughlin at 5:30 p.m. To follow are the bands Bourbon Street at 6:30, Love and Theft from 9-11 p.m., an 11 p.m. fireworks show sponsored by Kleveland Fireworks and the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, and music by Pete Gile from 11:20 p.m. to close.
For ticket information related to Saturday night’s music shows, and for details and updates on the weekend celebration, visit chesterfest.us. (Children 12 and under will be admitted free on Saturday night.)
