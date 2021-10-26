Chicago Dance Crash in Minden

Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.