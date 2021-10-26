Chicago Dance Crash in Minden
MINDEN — As part of an outreach effort by the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Chicago Dance Crash will perform Nov. 12 at the Minden Opera House here.
Chicago Dance Crash is described as the premier fusion-style contemporary dance company in the Midwest. The group is noted for its high energy with a combination of concert and hip-hop techniques in works ranging from full-length productions to repertory pieces and freestyles.
The group’s appearance in Minden is part of the Lied Center’s Arts Across Nebraska series.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office at 308-832-0588 or www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.