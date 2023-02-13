Hastings’ Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd will offer a Chicago Folk worship service 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
A meal will follow at the church, located at 1338 N. Saunders Ave. The community is invited to attend. The congregation is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The Chicago Folk Service was written by Arthur Gorman in 1972 as an effort to provide hope and inspiration to the young people of that time, said Mary Augustin, one of the organizers of the upcoming Sunday service at Good Shepherd.
The worship service follows the format of a traditional liturgy with Holy Communion and integrates guitar, flute and piano, with well-known prayers set to music with a folk and jazz vibe.
“It is a peaceful, beautiful service with a few pieces that are lively and upbeat,” Augustin said.
The Chicago Folk Service was beloved on college campuses in the 1970s but rarely is used any longer. The Good Shepherd congregation “brought back” the service in summer 2022, hoping to offer it from time to time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.