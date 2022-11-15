Hastings Catholic Schools will welcome supporters Sunday to the 2022 Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar on the St. Cecilia campus.

Visitors can dine in the St. Cecilia gymtorium, and food carry-out and drop zones will be available just as they were in 2021, said Todd Cerny, Chicken Noodle Dinner chairman.

0
0
0
0
0