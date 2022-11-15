Hastings Catholic Schools will welcome supporters Sunday to the 2022 Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar on the St. Cecilia campus.
Visitors can dine in the St. Cecilia gymtorium, and food carry-out and drop zones will be available just as they were in 2021, said Todd Cerny, Chicken Noodle Dinner chairman.
The St. Cecilia gymnasium will be open Saturday from 6-7 p.m. so guests can view raffle items and theme baskets and purchase meal and raffle tickets for the following day.
Then, doors open at 8 a.m. Sunday with coffee and roll service, a book sale, a purse sale, family booths, a bake sale and theme basket raffles.
Bingo and the Stage Raffle, also known as the Spinning Wheel, begin 10:30 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Church Centennial Hall.
Dinner service begins 11 a.m. The traditional meal includes chicken noodles, coleslaw and biscuits.
Dine-in service continues until 4 p.m., and carry-out will be available until 5. “Noodle Drop Zone” deliveries also will be made to the Westbrook neighborhood, Lochland, Assumption Catholic Church north of Roseland, and Good Samaritan Village, and will be ready for pick-up at those locations from 11-11:30 a.m.
Individual meals will be available for consumption at the school, with different prices for adults and kids. Family meals, which serve six to eight people, also will be available through carry-out from the St. Cecilia music room or by delivery to the drop zones. Meal tickets may be purchased online at www.HastingsCatholicSchools.org/bazaar or in-person at the event. Online sales close 10 a.m. Friday.
Featured raffle prizes include quarters of beef or pork; a handmade quilt sewn by the St. Michael’s Quilters; and the Super 7 Raffle, which features seven prizes all valued at over $100, with winners able to pick their choice. Raffle tickets may be purchased in-person at the bazaar or at the preview the night before; online on the bazaar page; or in advance at the HCS Nevrivy Center, 604 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Besides food, items for sale and games of chance, the bazaar will include kids’ games.
The date of the Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar is marked in red on the November social calendar for many Hastings area residents. The event also is the focus of heavy volunteerism by members of the Hastings Catholic community looking to support their parochial schools.
Proceeds from the day go to support HCS, the community’s central Catholic school system serving students in preschool through grade 12 from the Hastings area.
The school system includes St. Michael Elementary School, 721 Creighton Ave., for preschool through grade 5, plus child care services; and St. Cecilia Middle and High School, in the vicinity of Sixth Street and Kansas Avenue, for grades 6-12. On average, the two schools educate 425 students each year.
