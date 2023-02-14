Super Bowl Football
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce (87) celebrate their win after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

 Matt Slocum/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid isn't done yet. Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere, either. Chad Henne is heading off in retirement but otherwise the Kansas City Chiefs have very few holes to address heading into the offseason, which is why they already have been tabbed the favorites to defend their Super Bowl title next year. The Chiefs are the first franchise to host five consecutive AFC championship games, winning it three times and now twice hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Their latest performance may have been their best: They played a near-perfect second half Sunday night to rally from a 10-point deficit for a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

