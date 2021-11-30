A theater honorary organization at Hastings College will present old children’s stories with new twists in public performances Thursday through Saturday in the Scott Studio Theater on campus.
A Sunday matinee of “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them up)” is exclusively for members of the HC Crimson Connection.
Showtimes Thursday and Friday are 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows are set for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Sunday Crimson Connection matinee is 1 p.m.
Alpha Psi Omega, which is staging the show at Hastings College, produces and performs a show suitable for children of all ages each year. That is this show.
The story involves a father who tells his three rambunctious children their bedtime stories but gets a little fuzzy on the details.
At that point, the classics get creative. For instance, a prince with a snoring problem spices up “The Princess and the Pea.” In “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” the boy cries “dinosaur” instead. Rumplestiltskin helps turn gold into straw instead of the other way around.
Area cast and crew members include Janison Majors of Superior; Hailey Moore of Hastings, Alexandria Schmidt of Smith Center, Kansas; and Audrey Weeks of Hastings.
For tickets, email tickets@hastings.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.