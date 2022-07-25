Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.