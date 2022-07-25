PROSSER — Making disciples for life is the theme Christ Lutheran School near here will follow into the 2022-23 academic year.
Interim head teacher Lisa Wright takes over a well-established pre-kindergarten through eighth grade program that is in flux after losing both its pastor, the Rev. Greg Volzke, to retirement and Principal Doug Eisele to opportunities elsewhere.
Christ Lutheran Church and School are south of Prosser but have a rural Juniata mailing address.
Wright, whose husband, Brian, is a Lutheran pastor serving in Cairo, has been the music teacher at Christ Lutheran the past two years. She will continue to emphasize the school's vibrant music program as part of its commitment to a rigorous Christ-centered curriculum that has served the community of Adams County since 1890.
With a background as both teacher and principal at the Lutheran elementary school in Northern California from 2000-05, Wright is excited to be at the helm as she leads a student body of 83 students through a program she describes as rich in tradition and highly regarded for its involvement within the communities it serves.
"It's an amazing ministry," Wright said. "The school is incredible — just a vibrant community of parents and teachers that have learned how to be very cohesive at running an amazing ministry. That so many parents of students we have here were students at Christ Lutheran themselves is a tribute to what an amazing educational ministry it is, and I'm happy to be a part of that."
Christ Lutheran Church and School hopes of recruiting a new pastor within a year. The school will remain under Wright’s guidance for the duration of the 2022-23 school year while it seeks to find a permanent replacement at principal to lead the program forward in 2023 and beyond.
With new faces and new ideas on the horizon moving forward, Wright said her emphasis this year will be to keep the school's strongest attributes on track going forward. Though it is unknown just how much of an impact COVID 19 may yet have on the school's community outreach programs going forward, Wright is hopeful the worst is over in terms of restrictions and shutdowns.
"As we move forward, we'll be looking at how we can go out in the community and share the love of Christ with everyone in Adams County," Wright said. "We bring in families from all around the area, and while some of them are members of our church, most of them are not. We want to keep finding ways to take that love of Christ into the community and have plans to do that.
"With COVID, we did not have a lot of opportunities to get out and share our ministry because of lockdowns. We're looking forward to getting out more this year, visiting in nursing homes, working with non-profits, and sharing our music and enthusiasm with others. We want to be more visible in the community."
Programs plugged and ready to go include the school's annual Christmas program held in the sanctuary, a pair of spring music programs, and hands-on work packing meal containers for the Open Table food ministry operated through Orphan Grain Train and hosted at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. HEARTS AND HANDS AGAIINST HUNGER
New ideas to be rolled out include a Veterans Day presentation honoring seniors and area veterans and the addition of ukulele instruction for older students in the school's music program.
Partnerships with Hastings Rotary clubs, Hastings Community Foundation, and Southern Power District have led to several physical improvements on campus. Additions funded through grants and donations include a painting of an American flag that adorns the parking lot and a pair of sensory pathways on campus designed to help students decompress through a series of exercises, visual aids, and quiet time moments.
"The pathways offer different ways for children to walk down the hallway or sidewalk, with things to touch and visual things to follow," Wright said. "It is a way to help students who don't learn traditionally to step out of the classroom when they feel overwhelmed."
With small class sizes averaging 16 students per classroom, Wright said she looks forward to broadening the horizons of students engaged in the ministry-oriented system. Based on the growing number orf relationships struck with area nonprofits in recent years, it seems the community as a whole is ready to throw its support behind all the school has to offer, Wright said.
"We're just looking forward to keeping a good solid Christian-based education program going here in Adams County," she said. "We're giving these kids a good solid foundation to go out into the world and make a difference."
