SMITH CENTER, Kan. — The streets of Smith Center will rumble on Saturday as treasures on two or four wheels roll out for the 2022 edition of “Cruisin’ the Center.”
The seventh annual automobile show and cruise is sponsored by the Smith Center Chamber of Commerce.
The day begins with car show registration from 9-10 a.m. at the Srader Center at West and Court streets. The show and judging will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers have established 25 award categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles, including best of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000 and newer. In addition the Mike Hughes Memorial Award will be presented to a winner of the Hughes family’s choice. The first 100 entries will receive a dash plaque.
Music will be provided by Bud and Betty Carlson as “Lost in the ‘50s.” The Kiwanis Club will provide a lunch stand in the Srader Center basement.
At 2 p.m., the vehicles in the show will roar to life for a cruise through the streets of town. Spectators are invited to set down a lawn chair and be entertained.
