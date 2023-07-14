Film Review - Oppenheimer

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from “Oppenheimer.”

 Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief.

The Irish actor, though a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades, had always been a supporting player. This time, Nolan wanted him to lead.

