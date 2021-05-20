City leaders say they are committed to helping the roughly 83 workers who will be displaced when Eaton Corp. closes its Hastings plant in 2022.
Members of Eaton’s management team met with employees at the Hastings facility Wednesday to announce plans to consolidate its gear manufacturing operations and shutter the Hastings plant. The transition is expected to be completed before July 2022.
Mayor Corey Stutte said it’s disappointing to see the company leave the community, but city leaders will strive to find new employment for those who seek it.
“We are here for the employees,” he said. “They are our primary concern. We want to make sure the people who want to stay in Hastings are able to do so.”
He said city officials plan to work with the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce to organize job fairs or other activities to match displaced employees to open positions at other companies in the city. Other employers in the local manufacturing sector may be able to absorb at least some of the workers.
“There’s a need for employees throughout the manufacturing sector,” Stutte said. “There are not enough people to fill jobs we have available. We feel there is a good opportunity to match some of those openings with the people at Eaton.”
Stutte said such efforts have been successful in the past with other closures like Bimbo Bakery and Herbergers.
Michael Krings, executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., said it will be important to balance Eaton’s plan to continue production with the workers’ future employment.
“This thing was just announced,” he said. “We need to give them a little time to absorb what happened. When they are ready, we’ll do what we can to help.”
While the corporation will be missed, Krings said, he hopes the city will be able to retain the local leadership and local employees, who have been very involved in the local community. Eaton employees have served on various committees and nonprofit groups.
No matter what the employees decide to do, Krings said, having more than a year to prepare will help ease the transition.
“I think the year-long transition process will be good, and we’ll make sure we do what we can to help,” he said. “I think our community would be wiling to do whatever we can to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.