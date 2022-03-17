The Hastings City Council on Monday unanimously appointed Brian Hoffman to a seat on the Hastings Planning Commission through March 11, 2025.
The council also unanimously approved several appointments and reappointments to other city boards, including Tony Harmon reappointed to the Business Improvement Board through March 11, 2025; Joe Kindig appointed to the Hastings Tree Board through Nov. 15, 2023; Jane Marie reappointed to the Hastings Tree Board through March 11, 2025; Margret Hermes reappointed to the Hastings Tree Board through March 11, 2025; and Will Locke reappointed to the Hastings Tree Board through March 11, 2025.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Voted 8-0 to approve a resolution approving the application of BG Olive Saloon, LLC doing business as “BG Olive Saloon” for a Class “C” Liquor License at 423 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Bradley J. Gregory in connection with the Class “C” Liquor License of BG Olive Saloon, LLC dba “BG Olive Saloon” located at 423 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4697 amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from “R-3, Multiple Family Residential District” to “C-3, Commercial Business District” for property commonly addressed as 1430 W. 16th St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4698 amending Section 34-104 of the City Code of the City of Hastings to provide for a change in the descriptions and categories of uses of lodging hotel and lodging motel.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Plan Modification No. 2022-1 to amend the Redevelopment Plan for Redevelopment Area Number No. 14, Trail Ridge Addition 2.0, generally located southwest of East 33rd Street and East Laux Drive.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the request of Greg and Julie Ellenwood for a Conditional Use Permit for a storage facility for property generally located north of West Second Street and west of North Marian Road.
- Unanimously approved an agreement for paving construction in Street Improvement District 2022-1, Project No. CH 2022-01 — Brooking Circle, Frahm Lane and Rittenhouse Street all in the Trail Ridge Addition.
