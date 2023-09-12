Planned development of up to 60 new garages with temporary dwellings above them adjacent to Motorsport Park Hastings got two requested approvals from the Hastings City Council on Monday.

Gathered for their first regular September meeting at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 8-0 on each of two measures: one annexing most of the associated property into the city limits at the owner’s request, and the second approving a preliminary plat for the tract to be known as the Showboat Condo Addition.

