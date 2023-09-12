Planned development of up to 60 new garages with temporary dwellings above them adjacent to Motorsport Park Hastings got two requested approvals from the Hastings City Council on Monday.
Gathered for their first regular September meeting at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 8-0 on each of two measures: one annexing most of the associated property into the city limits at the owner’s request, and the second approving a preliminary plat for the tract to be known as the Showboat Condo Addition.
The proposed annexation, labeled Resolution No. 2023-26, required a public hearing. No one testified for or against the measure.
Chad Bunger, city development services director, said the 14.6-acre tract where the garages would be built is southeast of the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Showboat Boulevard, north of the MPH track and other facilities. Of that tract, 9.9 acres was outside the city limits. The property will remain zoned for I-2 heavy industrial use.
Owner of the property is The Toy Shed LLC, which in turn is is owned by Arlin Kiel of Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Existing garage-and-apartment units have been located to the south for a number of years. Motorsport Park Hastings was established in 2006.
Bunger said the project is being platted into either five or six lots, and that the developer envisions constructing a total of 10 buildings on the property over time. Each building would include six garages, and living quarters would be developed above some of them. The buildings would be condominiums, meaning each garage-and-apartment unit could be sold to a separate owner. Living quarters could not be anyone’s full-time residence.
Access to the property would be from Showboat Boulevard.
The City Planning Commission considered the developer’s requests for annexation and preliminary plat approval on Aug. 15 and voted 8-0 to recommend that the City Council approve both measures.
In other business Monday, the council voted 8-0 to authorize the mayor to sign papers with Five Points Bank of Hastings needed to obtain a letter of credit for $1,690,304.25.
The letter of credit would show the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the city has access to funds meet performance guarantee obligations related to Hastings Groundwater Contamination Site cleanup activities.
