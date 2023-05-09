Despite concerns about an increase in the pricetag, the Hastings City Council on Monday approved the purchase of a replacement dump truck with plow for the Street Department.
Gathered for their first regular May meeting at the City Building, council members voted 5-2 to approve the purchase of a 2024 Peterbilt Model 537 truck from Nebraska Peterbilt of Grand Island for $180,885.
Councilmen Steve Huntley and Marc Rowan dissented. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker didn’t attend the meeting.
City Engineer Lee Vrooman said the city has been waiting two years for the dump truck with plow, which is being acquired through the Sourcewell purchasing cooperative, and that supply chain issues slowed the manufacture and delivery of the vehicle until now.
Vrooman also said the price has gone up $46,000 since 2021, but that if the city doesn’t go ahead with the purchase at this time it will only take longer and cost even more money to get the vehicle.
Huntley wondered if the city should reject the deal because of the hefty price increase and look at other alternatives that might be cheaper.
“It’d be a risk,” Vrooman said.
In other business Monday, the council:
Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4734 granting a request by Deb Cuff to change the zoning of property she owns at 133 Park St. from I-1 light industrial to R-2 mixed-density neighborhood. The rules then were suspended, and the ordinance was approved on second and final read
- ing 7-0. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker didn’t attend the meeting.
The ordinance makes zoning uniform for Cuff’s residence and an adjoining lot, perhaps making the property easier to sell in the future.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4735 amending the city code to add the definition of motorized vehicle racetracks and add such racetracks as a permitted principal use in I-2 heavy industrial districts. The rules then were suspended, and the measure was approved 7-0 on second and final reading, as well.
Vrooman, the acting city development services director, explained that the ordinance would correct an oversight from 2006 when a similar ordinance was approved by the City Council but then wasn’t included in the city code.
The correction would make it possible for a developer to build more garages with temporary living quarters on lots to the north of Motorsport Park Hastings near U.S. Highway 6 and Showboat Boulevard.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4736 granting a request by Douglas and Tamra Ruhter that property they own at 947 S. Burlington Ave. be rezoned from R-1 single-family residential to C-3 general commercial. The rules then were suspended, and the measure was approved 7-0 on second and final reading.
The Ruhters own several parcels of property north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues and already have replatted the land, reducing the number of lots from eight to three. The ordinance will give them uniform C-3 zoning on all that property, which they hope to put to more beneficial use in the future.
Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve a request by James Holt to bring property he owns at 219 W. J St. into the city by platting. The property is being platted as Lot 1 in the Holt Addition to the city of Hastings. The council also voted 7-0 to approve the corresponding preliminary and final plat.
