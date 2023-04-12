The city of Hastings is moving forward with paving a stretch of Laird Avenue north of 14th Street to allow for new residential development.
Meeting Monday at the City Building, the Hastings City Council voted 6-1 to approve an agreement with Werner Construction of Hastings for concrete paving on Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue, allowing houses to be built on empty lots on the east side of Laird Avenue.
Councilman Marc Rowan dissented. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker did not attend the meeting.
The agreement with Werner is for $412,511.22, with the final costs to be assessed to the adjacent property owners. That amount includes $16,809 to cover the cost of sidewalk installation upfront. If the owners choose to pass on that option, they can save the money now but will need to arrange for sidewalk installation themselves after the lots are developed.
Desired completion date for the project is Dec. 1.
According to an agenda item summary sheet prepared by the city Engineering Department, the street construction — not including the sidewalk option — had been budgeted at $270,000 last summer based on pricing for similar projects. Later, the engineer’s estimate, which did allow for the sidewalks, came in at $386,954,21, based on updated pricing information. Bids were opened March 15.
While the $412,511.22 contract amount exceeds the engineer’s estimate by 7%, the Werner bid was by far the lowest of three local bids received, according to the city’s bid evaluation report.
The report also notes that concrete prices have risen about 10% in the past year due to increases in fuel, sand, aggregate and cement costs.
In other business Monday, the council voted 7-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-13 removing the designation of “blighted and substandard” for the Hastings Dog Park, which is located on 22 acres of city-owned land south of Good Samaritan Village.
The land once was the site of a municipal landfill, and it required environmental cleanup under the federal government’s Superfund law.
“The city anticipates that this land will remain a dog park for the indefinite future,” City Attorney Jesse Oswald told the council Monday.
A “blighted and substandard” designation, which opens the door to the possibility of redevelopment assistance through the Community Redevelopment Authority, was applied to the old landfill property in 1992 as part of the city’s Redevelopment Area No. 5. But the redevelopment potential of a former landfill site is questionable at best, so the designation does not appear to have served any practical purpose.
Under Nebraska law, up to 35% of a municipality’s land area can be designated as blighted and substandard at a given time. The city of Hastings currently has around 27% of its land area so designated, and the dog park property represents less than 1%.
Oswald said that while there was no particular impetus for “un-blighting” the dog park at this time, both the Community Redevelopment.
Authority and the City Planning Commission recommended that the city do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.