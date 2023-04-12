The city of Hastings is moving forward with paving a stretch of Laird Avenue north of 14th Street to allow for new residential development.

Meeting Monday at the City Building, the Hastings City Council voted 6-1 to approve an agreement with Werner Construction of Hastings for concrete paving on Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue, allowing houses to be built on empty lots on the east side of Laird Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0