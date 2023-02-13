The Hastings Sodbusters baseball organization has secured the use of Duncan Field as its home venue for the next three seasons following action Monday by the Hastings City Council.
Gathered at the City Building for their first regular meeting in February, council members voted 8-0 to approve a fresh, three-year lease with the Sodbusters to cover the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The lease agreement was approved without discussion.
The new lease replaces the previous, five-year lease, which carried the city and the Sodbusters from its inaugural season in 2018 through 2022.
Key revisions with the new agreement include reducing the term of the lease from five years to three years and reducing the per-game fee from $400 to $300.
The new lease also eliminates references to the Expedition League, with which the Sodbusters organization was affiliated from its founding through the end of the 2021 season.
That fall, the Sodbusters and several other teams announced they were departing the Expedition League and forming the new Independence League Baseball Association. The separation resulted in litigation between the owner of the Expedition League and owners of the departing affiliates. A judge allowed the departing teams to play in their new league in summer 2022 even though that litigation remained pending.
The Independence League website indicates eight teams will compete in 2023. They include the Sodbusters; the Fremont Moo; the Nebraska Prospects based in Omaha; the Spearfish Sasquatch in Spearfish, South Dakota; the Oahe Zap in Pierre, South Dakota; the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, North Dakota; the Casper Spuds in Casper, Wyoming; and the Sawtooth Sockeyes based in Caldwell, Idaho. Opening day is May 23, and the season concludes with playoffs in early August.
Two other Nebraska teams that competed in the Independence League in 2022, the North Platte Plainsmen and the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering, remain in operation but have left the league to become independent, playing a slate of teams from Colorado, Kansas and Idaho.
Commenting in the written agenda item summary for Monday’s council meeting, Jeff Hassenstab, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the per-game fee was reduced to $300 through a negotiation with the team owners, who had requested $250.
“After seeing the Sodbuster operations over the past five years and discussing rates with other communities, we felt a $300-per-game fee was fair and suitable,” Hassenstab told the council during Monday’s meeting, reading from the written summary.
The new lease requires the Sodbusters organization to write to the city by Feb. 1 each year confirming it will be ready for play between May 1 and Aug. 31 of that year.
The lease will lapse if the team discontinues play in the midst of the term. However, the Sodbusters will have the option to renew the lease for an additional year.
The Sodbusters are co-owned by Scott Galusha and Bryan Frew. Galusha serves as general manager.
In the few years since summer collegiate-league baseball came to the region, the Hastings team so far has survived the body blow of a world pandemic that shortened and complicated the 2020 season, plus the league realignment of a year ago.
Hassenstab said that while the Sodbusters owners can’t be certain of their venture’s long-term future, they have brought a successful new entertainment option to town.
“They’ve been great to work with,” he said.
The new lease agreement allows the team access to the ballpark for practice three hours prior to games and for at least one hour following games, for a regular season of up to 32 home games plus up to four playoff games and certain other special events as approved by the city parks and recreation director. Fireworks are allowed at certain games and special events, subject to the approval of the fire chief.
The Sodbusters are to work with the city and the American Legion to hammer out a mutually agreeable schedule for the ballpark. If conflicts arise when games need to be rescheduled, the American Legion program gets first priority.
The Sodbusters get the right to operate all concessions at Duncan Field, and will enter negotiations with the Hastings American Legion for the purpose of reaching an agreement for the team to manage and operate concessions for American Legion baseball games there, as well.
The team must hold the necessary liquor license to sell alcohol on the premises, but alcohol-related advertisements kept at Duncan for the season must be put away or covered after each Sodbusters game or event.
Because the brick outfield wall is in “dire need” of tuckpointing, the Sodbusters are not allowed to place advertising signs on it. Advertising signs will be allowed in other areas, however — and the Sodbusters will have the exclusive right to sell and display advertising at the ballpark from the start of each baseball season through the end of August in each year of the lease.
The council took action on several items at Monday’s meeting. More council news will follow in Wednesday’s Tribune.
