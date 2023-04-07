The Hastings City Council is poised to vote Monday on a proposed resolution endorsing the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s plan to improve U.S. Highway 6 along the South Street and Elm Avenue alignments — a plan that includes construction of a roundabout at South and Elm.

Consideration of the proposed resolution appears on the agenda for the council’s first regular April meeting, scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. Monday at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.

