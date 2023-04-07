The Hastings City Council is poised to vote Monday on a proposed resolution endorsing the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s plan to improve U.S. Highway 6 along the South Street and Elm Avenue alignments — a plan that includes construction of a roundabout at South and Elm.
Consideration of the proposed resolution appears on the agenda for the council’s first regular April meeting, scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. Monday at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The matter was discussed at the council work session on March 20. At that time, some council members expressed doubts about the wisdom of building the roundabout as proposed, and Councilman Steve Huntley suggested the state organize another meeting for public information and input before the council votes yea or nay on the roundabout feature specifically.
Mick Syslo, roadway design engineer for NDOT, told council members that evening that another meeting could be organized, but doing so could delay final project design tasks enough to cost the project an entire construction season, which otherwise is likely to be built in 2025 and 2026.
Right-of-way acquisition and bid letting can’t be accomplished until the final design is in place.
Syslo also said NDOT already has settled on the roundabout as its choice for regulating traffic and eliminating the 3-Points curve in the area of South and Elm, with its troublesome non-perpendicular intersections, and that only drastic new information could change that decision at this point.
The proposed council resolution expresses “full support” for the project with a three-lane roadway section and roundabout. On March 20, Syslo said his agency doesn’t want to spend time and money finalizing the design until the City Council is on record in support of the plan.
The state and the city of Hastings are to split the cost of the project on an 80%-to-20% basis. In 2021, after the roadway design aspect of the project was changed from a five-lane section to a three-lane section, the project was estimated to cost $32.5 million, with the city responsible for $6.5 million.
During public comment time at the regular council meeting on March 27, some local residents expressed concerns about or outright opposition to the project if it includes the roundabout as shown in the preliminary design. Cited worries included motorist and pedestrian safety in the vicinity of the roundabout; the possibility of traffic backing up into the roundabout when a train is blocking the BNSF Railway Elm Avenue crossing; and adverse impacts for owners of adjacent business property.
At the same time, however, other residents spoke out in support of moving forward now, saying the city needs to seize the opportunity for a much-needed improvement to the highway between the east edge of town and the so-called KICS curve where U.S. 6 bends onto the east-west J Street alignment.
In addition to an improved roadway and elimination of intersections on the 3-Points curve, possible benefits of the project would include better drainage in the area and state financial assistance in relocating a 4.16-kilovolt electrical line that is scheduled for conversion to 13.8kv in the next 10 years, anyway — a benefit that would save Hastings Utilities an estimated $1 million.
According to a March 15 memorandum from City Engineering Director Lee Vrooman to City Administrator Shawn Metcalf summarizing the proposed project, the roundabout at South and Elm would be built large enough to handle a WB-67 truck, which is a semitrailer truck 74 feet in length.
The roundabout would slow traffic in all directions but keep it moving without a need for vehicles to come to a dead stop, with estimated delays of less than 10 seconds per vehicle. State traffic simulations show a train blocking the Elm Avenue railroad crossing would not result in traffic backing up onto the highway, Vrooman wrote in his memorandum.
Vrooman indicated that the city staff recommends the council move the project forward by approving the proposed resolution.
Metcalf, who is new to Hastings and became city administrator in December 2022, stated in written remarks included in the council’s meeting packet that the council will have to decide what to do but the time has come to make a decision.
“When the council casts its vote on any agenda item, especially on an important project like this one, it is advisable to carefully consider the pros and cons of how this project will impact residents and to then consider what is in the best interest of the majority of residents,” Metcalf wrote. “Only the council can make a determination about whether this project falls within their vision for the city and what they determine is in the best interest of the majority of residents.
“Financially speaking, the General Fund is in a healthy position to support this project.
“It’s my opinion that we’ve reached the point in discussions where the council has enough information to make an informed decision. If a council member feels differently, I am happy to assist with further fact finding prior to making a decision. Whatever the council decides, we will support your decision.”
On Thursday, four local organizations — the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Economic Development Corp., Hastings Area Manufacturers Association and Hastings Young Professionals — released a joint letter in support of moving ahead with the project now.
The letter cites “dire” need for improvements in the roadway and the opportunity for a $40 million community enhancement.
“We need to recognize the expertise of the Nebraska Department of Transportation and their ability to design and engineer roadways that meet the needs of the community,” the letter reads. “The design of this roadway is intended to improve our currently dangerous intersections while also allowing the large volume of traffic to efficiently move through the area.”
In a nod to affected businesses and property owners, the organizations state that communication will be vital to the project’s success.
“The city of Hastings and Nebraska Department of Transportation need to work collaboratively with impacted property owners to minimize the impacts of their business without jeopardizing the intent of the project,” the groups’ letter reads.
