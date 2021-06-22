Hastings City Council members and city staff members discussed during the council work session on Monday potential options to lessen semitrailer truck traffic in residential neighborhoods.
Council President Ginny Skutnik, who represents the First Ward and south Hastings, added the discussion to the work session agenda after hearing concerns from other south Hastings residents about an increase in semi traffic in residential areas since construction started on U.S. Highway 6 west of Burlington Avenue.
“When there’s a little bit of construction on Highway 6, semis were cutting through the gas station and coming up north on Baltimore all the way to South Street and east to Burlington,” she said. “That’s all residential; there’s some low-income housing where kids are playing outside all the time. The streets aren’t built for that heavy traffic, and there’s street parking on those streets.”
Councilman Shawn Hartmann said several people asked him over the weekend why so many semis are avoiding the city truck route.
“They think the reason we have such a large problem with the overpass isn’t because of local traffic,” he said. “It’s because we have semis heading right through the middle of town that should be using the bypass road to go around. I don’t know why they do it, if they think they’re saving mileage?”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said his business, City Iron and Metal, sees about 100 semis a day. He said City Iron and Metal services Industrial Park West and those trucks have to use South Baltimore Avenue to travel between the two locations.
“There’s a lot of commerce that runs through the city in that area,” he said.
He said it’s going to be difficult to restrict large trucks.
“Sometimes you need a garbage truck to get into residential — no, need a roll-off container to pick up shingles if they’re doing a house,” Rosenberg said.
Police Chief Adam Story said 80,000 pounds is a lot for roads not designed for it.
“It does damage over time,” he said. “You look at spills that happen in the community, should there really be a reason you’re getting a corn mash spill on Burlington? No, because that’s not really a route from where it goes. It’s a choice.”
City Attorney Clint Schukei said it’s possible to restrict trucks over a certain weight in an area.
He said it’s easy to tell if a semi is overweight in a restricted area.
“If law enforcement has contact with them they merely look at the registration information,” he said. “They don’t have to weigh them. Of course, if you do that you talk about signage or encouraging people to go on a bypass.”
Signs would be posted dictating weight limit.
City Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe will share with council members maps available on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website identifying collector and residential roads.
Skutnik said she believes this affects the First Ward more than other parts of the city because there is so much industry there.
“There’s got to be a solution before somebody gets hurt,” she said. “Think of the wear and tear on our residential streets that were not built to handle heavy trucks.”
City Administrator Dave Ptak said Nebraska statute has two provisions that would limit semi trucks in certain areas: By ordinance or resolution, not to exceed 180 days in a calendar year. This would address construction issues.
Otherwise, the city could impose weight restrictions.
Story suggested having traffic counts taken at the 42nd Street intersection, showing the number of gross-weighted semis taking the truck route versus Burlington through Hastings.
“Because, yes, we do have a lot of businesses that require trucks in town,” he said.
Ptak would District 4 Engineer Wes Wahlgren with thre state Department of Transportation about getting signage alerting truck drivers to the presence of the truck route.
