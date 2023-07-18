With much business on its plate over the next six months, the Hastings Planning Commission will begin to meet frequently for work sessions.

Gathered Tuesday for their regular July meeting at the Hastings Public Library, commissioners heard from Development Services Director Chad Bunger, who explained his ideas about the need for regular work sessions to address topics including the updated city comprehensive plan now under development; amendments to the city zoning code and subdivision regulations; and the legally mandated three-year review of possible annexation areas.

