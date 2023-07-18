With much business on its plate over the next six months, the Hastings Planning Commission will begin to meet frequently for work sessions.
Gathered Tuesday for their regular July meeting at the Hastings Public Library, commissioners heard from Development Services Director Chad Bunger, who explained his ideas about the need for regular work sessions to address topics including the updated city comprehensive plan now under development; amendments to the city zoning code and subdivision regulations; and the legally mandated three-year review of possible annexation areas.
“We have a number of items coming down the pipeline this fall,” said Bunger, who started work for the city in June.
The comprehensive plan is being developed under the direction of Marvin Planning Associates, a David City consulting firm. Marvin representatives will be back in town during Kool-Aid Days in August to collect more public comment on future land use, Bunger said.
“Following that, we’ll have a number of things we should discuss as a group to make sure that plan gets completed by hopefully the end of the year,” he said. “Following on the heels of that will be amendments to the zoning code and the subdivision regulations — so another reason to have regular meetings.”
Of the three topics Bunger cited, the annexation review is the most time-sensitive because by city code the review must be completed on schedule.
“That’s going to be the item coming before it the quickest because it has a very hard deadline of February of next year,” he said. “That’ll be here real quick.”
The Planning Commission is required to send recommendations concerning annexation to the Hastings City Council.
Ten areas adjacent to the city limits have been identified for study concerning annexation. Bunger said the city staff will prepare a summation report on each of the 10, including information about available utilities, public safety services, property tax impacts and other key factors.
“It’s very objective information for you and the property owners, to give you all the information you may need to have that conversation about how we annex,” he said.
Bunger’s idea, he said, is to group the 10 areas into three clusters and schedule initial small-group meetings with the relevant property owners during August, to explain how the annexation review process will unfold.
“You’ll learn from me that I would much rather get out and talk with people more ahead of time on these kind of issues rather than just work behind the scenes and then do it and catch everyone off guard,” he said.
Following the citizen meetings, Bunger said, he would like to schedule a series of Planning Commission work sessions in September and October and discuss one cluster of annexation areas at a time.
Bunger said he thinks the review will go more smoothly if the commissioners aren’t trying to look at all 10 areas — and hear from the affected people from all 10 areas — at one time.
“I have a feeling there will be a lot of discussion when it comes to annexation because of change and zoning and taxation and those sort of things,” he said. “So (those work sessions) will have some charge to them.”
Bunger’s proposed schedule would include a Planning Commission public hearing on annexation Dec. 19 and a public hearing before the City Council on Jan. 8, 2023.
Tuesday’s commission agenda was light. The first of two scheduled public hearings was canceled after the applicant withdrew a requested change of zoning for 2400 and 2430 N. Elm Ave. from R-1A single-family, large-lot residential to R-1 urban single-family residential.
Again at the request of the applicants, the second planned public hearing — on a request for a conditional use permit for a new medical clinic next door to the existing Hastings Medical Park building, 2115 N. Kansas Ave. — was tabled by a commission vote of 6-0.
The proposed new building, on the northeast corner of the current medical park building, would house Obstetricians & Gynecologists P.C.
“They weren’t ready to proceed with the item,” Bunger said of the applicants. “They had some issues they wanted to address.”
In June, the Planning Commission voted to recommend City Council approval of two other items related to the medical clinic project: An amendment to a city redevelopment area plan and a preliminary/final plat for the Hastings Medical Park Subdivision, which would include one lot for the existing building and one lot for the new one.
Both those items were scheduled to come before the City Council July 10 but were pulled from the agenda, also at the applicant’s request.
