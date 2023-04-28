Now that Showboat Boulevard is about to close north of 26th Street for removal of a deteriorating bridge, motorists will see the speed limit return to 50 miles per hour on the stretch of Showboat between U.S. Highway 6 and 12th Street.

The Hastings City Council voted 8-0 April 24 to increase the speed limit from 35 mph, where it has been set for the past several months.

