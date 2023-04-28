Now that Showboat Boulevard is about to close north of 26th Street for removal of a deteriorating bridge, motorists will see the speed limit return to 50 miles per hour on the stretch of Showboat between U.S. Highway 6 and 12th Street.
The Hastings City Council voted 8-0 April 24 to increase the speed limit from 35 mph, where it has been set for the past several months.
The Adams County Highway Department announced recently that Showboat Boulevard is scheduled to close Monday for the bridge project, in which the bridge will be removed and replaced with a concrete box culvert by Van Kirk Brothers Contracting of Sutton.
In August 2022, the county took action to reduce the speed limit in the vicinity of the single-span bridge out of concern over the bridge’s deck. Officials said the welds have failed at the center line on the two panels in the single-span concrete panel bridge, making it as if each lane is a separate bridge.
The speed limit reduction was meant to reduce stress being placed on the bridge by truck traffic.
The city followed suit, reducing the speed limit from 50 mph to 35 mph on Showboat between U.S. 6 and a location 422 feet north of 12th Street.
Showboat in that entire stretch is part of the northeast truck bypass.
The bridge project and associated road closure north of 26th Street is expected to take about six weeks. Van Kirk holds a project worth $294,401 for that work.
During the project, bypass traffic will be detoured onto 26th Street.
The City Council also voted 8-0 Monday to install a temporary stop sign on 26th Street at the Showboat intersection for the duration of the project.
The City Council gathered April 24 for its second regular April meeting at the City Building.
In other business from that meeting not already reported, the council:
- Voted 8-0 to award a contract to Morten Construction of Kearney worth $367,084 for the fourth of six planned phases of roadway improvements within Parkview Cemetery. The construction is expected to begin in late summer and be complete by Dec. 1. The bid package included an add-on for improving the roadway in the Mount Sinai section of the cemetery, but the city has decided to defer that work to a subsequent phase.
- Voted 8-0 to award a contract for $80,663 to Philip Carkoski Construction and Trenching Inc., of Loup City for enlargement of the concrete pad for outdoor storage of large transformers at the Hastings Utilities warehouse, 200 W. 14th St. The 8-inch-thick, continuously reinforced concrete pad will keep the pallets on which the transformers are stored from sinking into the ground, said Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering.
- Voted 8-0 to approve the consent agenda, including several requests from organizations to close streets for upcoming special events.
- Recognized several Hastings Museum volunteers.
- Voted 8-0 to approve Mayor Corey Stutte’s appointment of Stefan Schneider to a two-year term on the City Mechanical Board. This is a new appointment for Schneider and not a replacement of another board member.
