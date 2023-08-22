With an 8.3% increase in its assessed property tax base for 2023, the city of Hastings would be able to collect additional property tax revenue to apply to its 2023-24 budget without raising its property tax levy rate.

The Adams County Assessor’s Office notified city government last week that the city’s total assessed valuation for 2023 is $1,914,909,666 — up from $1,766,801,196 for 2022.

