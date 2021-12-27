Not that there's necessarily any hurry, but the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department once again will be accepting live Christmas trees for recycling once city residents are finished celebrating with them.
This year, trees will be collected in the Aquacourt parking lot, 2200 W. Third St.; in the Duncan Field parking lot, 601 E. South St.; and on the south side of Libs Park, along 14th Street west of Baltimore Avenue. The drop-off deadline is Jan. 18, 2022.
Only live trees should be dropped off in those locations. The city requests that disposers remove all decorations and tinsel before delivering their trees.
Although many families leave Christmas decorations in place at least until the Christian feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, dried-out live trees pose a fire hazard, so residents should keep their trees' condition in mind when determining how long to leave them on display.
