A Colorado municipal official with Tribland roots and long experience in urban planning has been hired as the city of Hastings’ new director of development services.
City Engineer Lee Vrooman, who is the acting director of development services, announced the hiring of Chad Bunger at Tuesday’s City Planning Commission work session.
Vrooman said Bunger had a great interview and visit to Hastings recently. He will start work June 19.
“I think he’ll be a great addition to the team,” he told the Planning Commission. “We thought he was very genuine and he’d be a good fit for the city of Hastings. We’re glad to have him.”
Since July 2022, Bunger has served as director of community and economic development for the town of Bennett, Colorado.
Bennett is a statutory town in eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties, located north of Interstate 70 west of the Denver metropolitan area. Bennett is described as a small community that's growing rapidly.
Prior to his move to Colorado, Bunger spent 15 years with the city of Manhattan, Kansas — first for 6 ½ years as a planner, then for four years as a senior planner, and finally for 5 ½ years as assistant director of community development.
Bunger grew up in Hildreth and graduated in May 2001 with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He received his master’s degree in regional and community planning from Kansas State University in May 2008.
He received an American Institute of Certified Planner designation in 2009 and became a Certificated Floodplain Manager that same year. He also has served as president of the executive committee of the Kansas Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Vrooman said Bunger now is looking forward to moving back closer to home.
The Hastings development services position has been vacant since August 2022 when Lisa Parnell-Rowe resigned to become city administrator in Buena Vista, Colorado. Vrooman has filled the role on an interim basis since that time.
The position of city administrator was vacant at the time of Parnell-Rowe’s departure. Shawn Metcalf started work as city administrator in December 2022.
On April 24, the Hastings City Council voted 7-1 to remove the position of development services director from the list of city department heads. Councilman Marc Rowan dissented.
At that meeting, Metcalf said that under a recent staff realignment, the development services director would be answerable to the city engineer, and that removing that position from the cabinet level would mean Vrooman could offer the job to someone without making the hire contingent on City Council ratification, increasing the chances of success in filling the position.
Metcalf told the council filling the development services post had been a challenge this time. He said he views the jobs of city engineer and development services director as being collaborative rather than in natural tension with one another.
In past times, the role of development services director has been identified as one of the most important in Hastings’ municipal government, given its potential impact on the physical and economic growth of the city.
Commenting to the Planning Commission on Tuesday, Metcalf said a good number of people got a chance to meet Bunger on his visit to town, and that everyone seemed happy with how things went.
Bunger’s combination of experience and developer-friendly mindset should be good for the Hastings post, Metcalf said.
“He had all the things we were looking for, so we’re really happy,” he said.
Tuesday was the normal day for the monthly Planning Commission meeting, but this month’s gathering at the City Building was called a work session because the commission had no public hearings to conduct or action items to consider.
The group spent about an hour looking at a map of the city and discussing possible areas around the edge to consider for annexation. Further discussions will follow.
Vrooman said the Planning Commission is required by city code to look for annexation possibilities every so often, and that its next set of recommendations to the City Council must be ready by February 2024.
