132 — Alex Schademann (55-2), Fillmore Central, vs. Logan Bryce (43-2), Raymond Central

  • Schademann is a three-time qualifier, placed fifth last season
  • Schademann beat Bryce in the district final, 5-4
  • Bryce is a two-time medalist, including a runner-up finish in 2020

285 — Payton Christiancy (47-6), Superior, vs. Quade Peterson (38-10), St. Paul

  • Christiancy placed sixth in 2020
  • Christiancy has knocked off two straight top five wrestlers
  • Superior's last state champion: Gary Holling, 1980
