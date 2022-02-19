132 — Alex Schademann (55-2), Fillmore Central, vs. Logan Bryce (43-2), Raymond Central
- Schademann is a three-time qualifier, placed fifth last season
- Schademann beat Bryce in the district final, 5-4
- Bryce is a two-time medalist, including a runner-up finish in 2020
285 — Payton Christiancy (47-6), Superior, vs. Quade Peterson (38-10), St. Paul
- Christiancy placed sixth in 2020
- Christiancy has knocked off two straight top five wrestlers
- Superior's last state champion: Gary Holling, 1980
