Brothers Easton and Eli of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley both placed in the discus throw.
Eli, a junior, placed third with a distance of 148 feet, 10 inches. Easton was fifth at 144-5. The winning distance was 161-6 by Tad Dimmitt of Sandhills Valley.
“I was hoping to place and PR, which I didn’t but I was still happy with the outcome,” Eli said. “I also just wanted to compete and have fun.”
Easton, who was unable to compete last season because of labrum surgery, was happy to qualify for the state meet.
“I wanted to make the finals and place after missing last season,” he said.
Both said it has helped them to be competing in the same event.
“We practice with each other and it’s competitive,” Easton said. “We critique each other all the time. It’s been real fun.”
The Sandy Creek 400-meter relay comprised of Itzamna Diaz, Owen Oglesby, Oliver Oglesby and Ben Sullivan placed third in a time of 44.81. Their best time this season was 44.96.
Riverside won the race in 44.03, and Arthur County was second in 44.04.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season, but we did a pretty good job today,” Diaz said.
Diaz, the only senior on the relay team, said competing in front of a big crowd Saturday at Burke Stadium was “a really good experience.”
“I’m really grateful for opportunity to compete here,” he said. “The energy is unmatched. It just makes you want to run faster and run harder.”
