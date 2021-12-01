CLAY CENTER — The community here will celebrate the holidays with an evening of activities Dec. 8.
“Rocking Around the Square” will include a lighted parade, soup supper and many other activities coordinated by the Clay Center Community Club.
Events kick off with the soup supper at the fire hall. Serving begins at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.
The parade starts at 6 p.m., followed by visits with Santa at the fire hall until 8 p.m.
Christmas photo mini-sessions will take place at the fitness center for a charge.
Entries in the gingerbread house contest can be brought to the community room at 5 p.m. Community voting in the contest ends at 7:30.
Other activities around the square will include balloon animals, face painting, s’mores, crafts and games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.