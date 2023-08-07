CLAY CENTER — Clay County residents and business owners are invited to a town hall meeting here Aug. 16 to learn more about the county’s comprehensive plan development process and offer comments.
The meeting begins 7 p.m. on the Clay County Fairgrounds.
A brief presentation will be followed by opportunities for meeting attendees to comment on future growth and development in Clay County. The meeting will cover countywide issues, focusing on unincorporated rural areas.
Marvin Planning Consultants of David City is working with Clay County on the comprehensive plan development.
“From jobs and housing to land use and zoning, the comprehensive plan presents rural residents’ vision for the future,” said John Shepard, senior community planner for the Marvin firm, in a news release announcing the upcoming meeting.
