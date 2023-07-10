CLAY CENTER — The 151st annual Clay County Fair will bring alive the fairgrounds here from July 12-15.
Open Class and 4-H exhibits will be entered Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The Wednesday schedule includes the 4-H rabbit show at 11 a.m., the 4-H poultry show at 2 p.m., the 4-H bucket calf show at 5:30 p.m., and Extreme Bull Riding at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule is punctuated by the 4-H swine show at 8:30 a.m., Open Class and 4-H horse show at noon, Rainbow Classic pet show at 5:30 p.m., and kids’ tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday also is Family Fun Night, with RockIt Inflatables activities on the fairgrounds from 6-10 p.m.
Friday’s agenda kicks off with the 4-H beef show at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H sheep and meat goat show at 1 p.m. Round-robin showmanship begins 6 p.m. Evening entertainment includes the ranch rodeo calcutta at 6:30 p.m. and the ranch rodeo at 7 p.m.
Eighteen, four-person teams from all over Nebraska and Kansas will compete in the ranch rodeo with calf branding, trailer loading and double mugging. This is the biggest year yet for number of entries. The Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department will be serving the evening meal.
Saturday will be the last full fair day, with a schedule that begins with the 4-H cat and small animal show at 9:30 a.m. The 4-H beef fitting contest begins 10:30 a.m. Round-robin showmanship awards will be presented at 2:45 p.m.
The 4-H livestock auction and South Central Cattlemen’s barbecue begin 3 p.m. Saturday. Figure-8 and trailer races start at 6 p.m.
4-H and Open Class exhibits will be released from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and from 9-11 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.