CLAY CENTER — The 151st annual Clay County Fair will bring alive the fairgrounds here from July 12-15.

Open Class and 4-H exhibits will be entered Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The Wednesday schedule includes the 4-H rabbit show at 11 a.m., the 4-H poultry show at 2 p.m., the 4-H bucket calf show at 5:30 p.m., and Extreme Bull Riding at 7 p.m.

