First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Dec. 7 in fellowship hall. Twenty-two members and two guests were present. Moderator Mary Fisk thanked Circle 2 for lunch and Circle 3 for table decorations and opened with prayer.
Minutes and treasurer’s report for November’s meeting were distributed and approved at the committee meeting.
Committee reports included:
- Church Women United: Susie Grahams reported that the next event will be in March.
- Quilting: Meetings will be on Monday at 1:30 p.m. starting in January.
- Reading: 2022 lists are due to Sue Medsker.
- Food From the Heart: Nancy Grams reported that food is available. She will organize a cooking event in January.
In old business, concerns were shared and Hunger Cups were passed.
- Medsker reported donations of $303 from the Thank Offering service at the luncheon.
- Gifts of Women Sunday is Feb. 19. Circles are to find volunteers to usher, read and greet. Carolyn Grice will provide a forum and preach a sermon.
- Presbyterian Women directories will be distributed at December circle meetings.
Jill Kramer read scripture passages, a prayer and a devotion all centered on the concepts of peace.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Hannah Jensen-Heitmann presented a program on the Hastings Music Academy. She led a carol sing and also performed several solos accompanying herself on guitar.
The next luncheon will be 12:45 p.m. Feb. 1 in fellowship hall. Circle 3 will prepare lunch. Circle 1/2 will provide table settings and devotions. The program will be “Our Little Angels.”
Circle 1/2 met Dec. 21 in the library at College View with seven members and five guests present sharing fellowship, memories and carols. The next circle meeting will be 9:45 a.m. Jan. 18 at the church. Susie Graham will serve as hostess and Betty Kooy will present the lesson.
Circle 3 met at the church. The next circle meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Jan. 18 at the church. Nancy Grams will serve as hostess and Sue Medsker will present the lesson.
