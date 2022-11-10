Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Nov. 3rd at Watson School. Twenty-two members were in attendance. Hostesses for the evening were Jan Herbek, Nita Hemming, Julie Getzfred, and June Cameron .
President Elect Kathy Perdew welcomed everyone. Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day entitled One Beautiful Thing. The treasure and secretary reports were approved as written.
Sue Wissing reported $103.00 was donated to the Hastings Public Library to support their plans for a new inclusive book mobile. Lori Schroeder shared the five great donations raffle items. Bella Donna Spa, Mr. Sparkles cleaning, KMS Car detailing, Essence Med Spa, and Jill Wilson massage therapist. The drawings will be Dec. 1st. Diane Biere and Eileen Noll shared their experience of attending Epsilon Chapter meeting recently.
Addie Johnson executive director from Our Place After School Care explained the details about this after school opportunity for special needs teenage youth. Teens are welcomed to a safe place after school and during the summer. Cooking, interview, budget, cleaning skills, etc. are learned. A free will donation was collected to help with this worthy cause.
The Dec.1st meeting will be held at the ESU#9 at 6:30. Cesar Duran will explain the migrant education program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.